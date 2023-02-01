Read full article on original website
National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KQED
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions
HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness describes diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
A California witness at Vista reported watching a diamond-shaped object with a low hum directly overhead at 9:45 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …
PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
goldrushcam.com
SBA Amends Disaster Declaration for California - 18 Additional Counties Included
Disaster Assistance Now Available to Private Nonprofit Organizations in 18 Additional Counties. February 4, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Alameda, Butte,. Calaveras, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Placer, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo,...
goldrushcam.com
February 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar
February 3, 2023 - Note: All calendar items are subject to change. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. Various Days — Shared Habitat...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Backed by Newsom, California Democrats revive changes to state concealed carry law
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony
February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
