Cardano Price Forecast as New Stablecoin Djed Attracts $10 Million in ADA Backing in Just 24 Hours – New Bull Market Starting?

Read full article on original website
Related
business2community.com
Is to Too Late to Buy Litecoin? Crypto Experts Give Their LTC Price Predictions
LTC, the cryptocurrency that powers payments-focused layer-1 blockchain protocol Litecoin, has been surging in 2023 and just hit a key psychological threshold. The cryptocurrency, one of the world’s oldest, is up around 43% since the turn of the year and this week surpassed $100 per token for the first time since May 2022.
business2community.com
Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction – Up 20% in 24 Hours, Is Weekend Mega Rally Incoming?
The Terra Luna Classic community celebrated the approval of a proposal to repeg USTC stablecoin by pumping LUNC 20% to highs above $0.0002. Traders made good of a bullish outlook, confirming our prediction for gains above this level. Terra Luna Classic price stretched the leg to $0.00021 in two successive candlesticks.
business2community.com
BonqDAO Loses $120 Million in Smart Contract Hack: What Happened?
BEUR and ALBT token prices tumbled Tuesday – in the fallout from a major hack exploiting the BonqDAO DeFi protocol. The exploit targeted one of the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation’s (DAO) smart contracts. Attackers made off with an estimated $120m in loot. Leading crypto security analysists at PeckShield broke...
business2community.com
Bitcoineer Review – Is it a Scam or Legit?
With the Bitcoin price recovering in 2023, crypto trading bots are increasingly popular. Bitcoineer is one of the most popular autonomous online trading platforms for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and more. According to the platform’s website, Bitcoineer offers algorithmic trading tools that can help traders make more profit from the everyday ups and downs of these crypto tokens.
business2community.com
Lucky Creek No Deposit Bonus Codes for February2023 — Claim a 200% Bonus and 30 Free Spins
Use the code ‘INSIDERS’ to snatch a 200% welcome bonus (up to $7,500) and 30 free spins Lucky Creek casino bonus. Read on to discover whether there are Lucky Creek no deposit bonus codes you can claim, and learn how to claim the many promotional offers. Lucky Creek...
Comments / 0