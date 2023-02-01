ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Futurism

If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
a-z-animals.com

What to Plant in February: The Complete Guide

While it may be the shortest month of the year, there are plenty of things to plant in February. As the seasons change and many locations around the world begin to warm up, February can bring uncertainty in terms of weather and temperature. However, with variability in mind, there are still plenty of plants, flowers, and crops that you can sow during this time of the year!
OREGON STATE
PWLiving

How to Brighten Your Home with Houseplants That Bloom

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brighten your indoor décor with plants that bloom. Whether you grow traditional favorites, flowering tropical plants, or annuals that get moved inside for winter, their colorful flowers are sure to elicit smiles and months of enjoyment. Just provide the right growing conditions and sufficient light, and you will be enjoying months of indoor color.
The Daily South

How To Grow Lemons From Seeds

Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
BHG

How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees

The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.

