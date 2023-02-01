Read full article on original website
How Getting Stuck in the Snow Can Ruin Your Car
Many people don't know that leaving their cars stuck in the snow can damage them. So even if work is canceled and schools are closed, dig your vehicle out ASAP. The post How Getting Stuck in the Snow Can Ruin Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast
An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
Narcity
The Vancouver Weather Forecast Is Looking Stormy AF & Winds Could Get Up To 90 km/h
Buckle down Vancouver, because it's about to get stormy. The Vancouver weather forecast is calling for high winds — along with some rain — that might lead to power outages and damage to buildings. It's not just Vancouver either, because Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver,...
Time Out Global
Extreme cold warning in Montreal issued which could mean frostbite in minutes
Don’t let the bright sunshine fool you. An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Montréal Island, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes and Châteauguay - La Prairie areas. Thanks to an Arctic air mass and moderate winds, an extended period of extreme cold has arrived in Montreal this morning. Wind chill values between -38 and -50 are expected until Saturday. While it’s mainly sunny, expect northwest winds gusting to 50 km/hour.
CBC News
Almost 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold
As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 7:30 p.m. AT Saturday, around 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Canada: Continuous Snowfall May Cause Dangerous Travel in B.C Interior, Central Alberta
The latest weather forecast warned that continuous snowfall and heavy snow would unload in portions of Canada, B.C Interior and Central Alberta this week. Motorists planning to travel should look into the weather forecasts to avoid the inconvenience of road delays and slower commutes. Canada is known for extreme weather...
