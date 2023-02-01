ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret

It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
Who will be the best prospect left for Rams after the 1st round?

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly posted a 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week and of course you won’t see the Los Angeles Rams on it. Rams general manager Les Snead won’t make his first selection until day two, pick 36 overall, unless L.A. ends up swinging a deal one way or another or for a veteran.
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Senior Bowl update: Standout players on the Dallas Cowboys watchlist

It’s that time of year in the NFL for teams to build those rosters. The place that starts is the Senior Bowl, which occurs this weekend. Since the Dallas Cowboys spend little on free agency, it’s all about draft efficiency, so the Senior Bowl is an important process for the team.
Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are edging towards a dynasty

Kansas City is closer than any other current team. This is the third Super Bowl appearance in a four-year span for a franchise that generally has the same core led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and venerable head coach Andy Reid. But Kansas City is actually the underdog next Sunday,...
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Tight end Dalton Schultz

Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features another offensive weapon, tight end Dalton Schultz. 2022 Stats: 15G, 89 targets, 57 receptions, 577 yards, 5 receiving TDs, 10.1 Y/R, 27 1D, 64.0 Catch%. Year Review: Overall, 2022 was a pretty disappointing season for...
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features our third offensive player, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 3G, 7 receptions, 121 yards, 17.3 Y/R, 5 First Downs, 70% Catch%. Year Review: Despite playing in just five games for the Cowboys...
Senior Bowl 2023 Day 3 practices: Lives updates, open thread

Practices for the 2023 Senior Bowl come to a close on Thursday. With two practices already in the book, Day 3 will represent the final day of on-field work before Saturday’s game—which airs on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET. But the best observations from Senior Bowl week...
Quarterbacks within the league the Saints should look at

After a terrible season offensively, the New Orleans Saints have to figure out how to be explosive on a weekly basis again. That starts with health, the OC & QB. New Orleans already decided to run it back with Pete Carmichael as the OC next year. I highly disagree with this decision after watching a full season of malpractice… seeing opening drives go 3 and out with AK on the field for 1/3 of those plays, predictable runs and playing “not to lose” which led to ultimately blowing leads. But the FO has spoken - let’s pray Pete will adapt to the new-age NFL and simply do his job better.
The Cowboys are already built to run Mike McCarthy’s offense

Kellen Moore is out, and so too is his offense. Head coach Mike McCarthy has been confirmed to be the one that will call plays going forward, and Jerry Jones even said that McCarthy will operate a similar version of the offense he ran during his 13 seasons as the head coach of the Packers.
Pros and Cons of the Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans

Once again, it’s a new era in Houston. Only this time, it feels real. Now that the Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans and are searching for new coordinators, there’s a true sense of relief and excitement among the fanbase. However, with ever new beginning comes some intricate and specific items we have to consider and look out for.
The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.

When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
Senior Bowl Winners And Losers For 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 Senior Bowl (and the critically-important practices) is now the books and NFL Daily host Tom Downey is here with a look at some Senior Bowl Winners and Losers. The 2023 NFL Draft process is ramping up, with the Senior Bowl playing a huge role. Those include some NFL Draft Sleepers, risers and fallers as we hear the NFL Draft rumors start to grow closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. With the NFL Draft just a few months away, the Senior Bowl was a huge opportunity for players to improve their stock. Check out the Senior Bowl Winners and losers in the video above and below (with Senior Bowl takeaways further down!)
Green Bay Packers Mock Draft Roundup: Michael Mayer is still the leader at #15

Two weeks ago, we had our first mock draft round-up of the 2023 offseason, in which Notre Dame All-American tight end Michael Mayer was taken in 7 of 17 selections by the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the mock draft turnout has slowed down with the national audience focused on the playoffs, but Mayer has become even more of a favorite to be chosen by the Packers.
Cowboys free agents: Franchising Tony Pollard starting to look more realistic

Now that the NFL has released the official amounts for franchise tags and other offseason maneuvers, we can start talking specifics about potential offseason roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys. A focal point in 2023 will be at running back, with Tony Pollard’s free agency and Ezekiel Elliott’s contract both looming large among the teams’ impending decisions.
