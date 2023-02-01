Rita Roberts, Nathaniel Wright Stephenson Chair in History and Biography and professor of history and Africana studies, was named a 2023 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize finalist for her book I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife: African American Letters of Love and Family in the Civil War Era. The book is a compilation of letters sent between African Americans during the Civil War.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO