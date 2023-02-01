ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Rita Roberts Named Finalist for 2023 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize

Rita Roberts, Nathaniel Wright Stephenson Chair in History and Biography and professor of history and Africana studies, was named a 2023 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize finalist for her book I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife: African American Letters of Love and Family in the Civil War Era. The book is a compilation of letters sent between African Americans during the Civil War.
