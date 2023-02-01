ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Recording: Wife told police mentally ill husband had gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Culver City, California, released body camera footage Thursday showing events before officers shot an unarmed man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the back last year, including audio recordings of his estranged wife telling police he was armed and dangerous. In the footage, officers...
CULVER CITY, CA
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Stabbing, Shooting Early Thursday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) One person died and two others were severely injured in a stabbing and shooting early Thursday morning in Santa Rosa after an argument escalated into violence, police said. Santa Rosa police received a call from a hospital at 1:50 a.m. reporting three men, all in their 20s...
SANTA ROSA, CA

