‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner mobilizes the troops as the campaign takes over the Big Apple
Simon Barry must feel like a proud poppa after watching his Warrior Nun minions mount an impressive campaign to save the dearly-departed Netflix series from the axe. Then again, the streaming service has been completely ambivalent to the demands for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva to be restored as the star of the smash hit supernatural comic book adaptation’s third season, even when supporters pooled their money together to erect a billboard directly outside of the company’s headquarters.
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is still happening, but it’s not as egregious as initial reports suggested
New details about Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown were released on Tuesday with reports suggesting the end of times for families living in multiple households. As it went, anyone who lived outside the account’s main household (meaning any device not under the wifi or IP address associated with the main account) would be forced to pack their bags and create their own account.
Selena Gomez shares stunning unfiltered selfies on social media
Most people are aware that, in addition to being a talented singer and actress, Selena Gomez is a stunner, and doesn’t need makeup to prove it. At least, if they didn’t know before, they sure do now, as the artist has recently decided to showcase her natural features on Instagram, to the surprise of her 375M followers.
