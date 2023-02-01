Simon Barry must feel like a proud poppa after watching his Warrior Nun minions mount an impressive campaign to save the dearly-departed Netflix series from the axe. Then again, the streaming service has been completely ambivalent to the demands for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva to be restored as the star of the smash hit supernatural comic book adaptation’s third season, even when supporters pooled their money together to erect a billboard directly outside of the company’s headquarters.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO