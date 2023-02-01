ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: Nikki Haley? Oh, She's Runnin'

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for February 4, 2023: a look at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's planned presidential bid; a recap of the this week's state legislative action; comments from Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, on police reform in light of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis; and more.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy