Read full article on original website
Related
kuaf.com
Tourism Dollars Flowing Into State Again
The tourism industry was among the hardest hit in Arkansas by the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, said all across the state, the tourism industry appears to be bouncing back.
kuaf.com
Support for Trans Youth in Arkansas Continues Despite Oppressive Bias Laws
As the Conservative-majority Arkansas legislature continues to churn out bills seeking to erase the identities of transgender youth, advocates continue to provide crucial support. We visit a church-based free store that supplies gender-confirming clothing, and hear from a physician who provides gender-affirming medical care, still practicing under threat of a state-wide ban.
kuaf.com
Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.
Comments / 0