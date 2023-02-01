ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since one of the best ways to prevent theft is to secure your home, vehicle and belongings, the Pflugerville Police Department encourages you to take park in the 9 p.m. Routine. The #9PMRoutine is a national social media campaign reminding people to lock their cars and homes, close garage doors and secure all belongings.
