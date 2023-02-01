SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night. Timme, who also had 10 rebounds, became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. He needs eight points to pass Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga's career scoring list. Timme also needs to average 18.9 points during the next 10 games to surpass Frank Burgess for the top spot.

