KING-5
Timme reaches 2,000 points, No. 12 Gonzaga tops Santa Clara
SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night. Timme, who also had 10 rebounds, became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. He needs eight points to pass Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga's career scoring list. Timme also needs to average 18.9 points during the next 10 games to surpass Frank Burgess for the top spot.
KING-5
Mahaney, Saxen lead No. 18 Saint Mary's past No. 12 Gonzaga in OT
MORAGA, Calif. — MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points and took the game over in crunch time, leading No. 18 Saint Mary's to a 78-70 overtime win over No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night for the Gaels' 12th straight victory. Mahaney scored or assisted on...
