Peninsula Pulse Feb 3-10, 2023
To the kind woman who stayed with me after a slip and fall on ice in Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Jan. 20 until my husband could retrieve our vehicle and get me to the hospital – I want to sincerely thank you for your kindness, concern and staying with me so I would […]
One Book, Four Play Readings
This month, four local theater companies are hosting play readings in conjunction with Door County Reads. The plays differ vastly in plot, genre and tone, but they all explore some aspect of this year’s Door County Reads selection, Andrew Graff’s Raft of Stars. Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director,...
Inaugural Niedecker Fellowship Winner Announced
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have named Lauren Carlson as the first recipient of the Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Katherine Yets of St. Francis, Wisconsin, and Kasey Jueds of Shokan, New York, were honorable mentions. Carlson is a poet and spiritual director who lives in Manistee,...
Reading, Open Mic at ARTicipation
Celebrate the power of the written word at ARTicipation Studio and Gallery on Feb. 12, 1-2 pm, when author Sammie Rae will read selections from her two books of poetry and prose, The Door in Motion and The Door Wide Open: From Pickles to Poetry. She will also sign copies of her books, which will be available for purchase.
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
Door County Reads Events
Door County Reads held its kickoff Jan. 29. This week’s events include a keynote by featured author Andrew Graff, play readings, book discussions, presentations and more. 7 pm, Third Avenue PlayWorks, 239 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Murder Girl by Heidi Armbruster. A brother and sister have inherited...
Sister Bay Trustee Candidate Forum Scheduled
For this year’s primary contests in Gardner, Gibraltar, Nasewaupee and Sister Bay, the Peninsula Pulse will introduce readers to the candidates in the Feb. 10 issue. The primary election will take place Feb. 21, and the spring election April 4. In addition to the Pulse’s election coverage, the League...
DCHS Featured Pet: Maggie
Maggie is a sweet, spunky, 6-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This goofy gal would love to be your valentine!. Like all dogs at WHS, Maggie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51788157) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with a certificate...
Northeast Wisconsin deaths focus attention on hypothermia
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County and a death in Sturgeon Bay possibly linked to extreme cold, safety experts are giving insight into how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old's body was found Tuesday morning...
Southern Door Students Plan Permanent Sculptures
An artist-in-residence is assisting with the student teams’ sculptures. Just before winter break, Southern Door students began planning for two major art installations. Thanks to funds raised throughout 14 Halloween seasons at the “haunted mansion” at the former Quietwoods South Campground, the school district has extra support for the visual arts this year – plus the finances to help students create permanent sculpture displays on the campus.
Man Found Dead on Side of Road in Sturgeon Bay
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The area is on Sturgeon Bay’s west side, between West Maple Street and West Pine Street. A neighbor viewed the man from a window...
DeGenova Featured at Poetry Reading
Albert DeGenova, the recently named executive director of Write On, Door County, will be the next featured poet in the Dickinson Poetry Series on Feb. 8, 7 pm. An open mic will follow the reading, providing an opportunity for others to read their poetry, and a reception during which attendees can meet the poets will complete the evening.
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
Close Vote Sinks Parks-Building Renovation
The Door County Board of Supervisors decided that an unbudgeted amount of $340,000 was too much to pay this year to remodel the County of Door’s parks maintenance garage located at John Miles Park in Sturgeon Bay. The project is in the county’s capital-improvement plan and was originally estimated...
Short Film Festival Moves to Gould Feb. 17-18
The 14th Door County Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 17-18 at Northern Sky Theater’s Gould Theater, and this year, most of the 25 films come from Wisconsin filmmakers. One of them – The 500 Project – was filmed on Washington Island and examines the challenging life of an endurance athlete who fights to overcome her traumatic past.
Door/Kewaunee County Legislative Days
The Door County and Kewaunee County economic development corporations are planning 2023 Legislative Days events for April 19 and 20 in Madison, and the organizations are asking residents to share ideas about the issues the delegation should address. Submit ideas until Friday, Feb. 10, 12 pm, at livedoorcounty.org/2023-legislative-days. Legislative Days...
Audiobook Coming for Popular Door County Mystery Series
This spring, the University of Wisconsin Press is releasing an audiobook version of Death Stalks Door County, the first of the seven books in author Patricia Skalka’s popular Dave Cubiak mystery series. Six deaths mar the holiday mood as summer vacationers enjoy the beautiful Door County peninsula. Newly hired...
Four-Story Hotel Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A 62-room hotel with four stories is being proposed for the corner of Egg Harbor Road and 12th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay near the former Pamida and Save A Buck buildings. After meeting in closed session Tuesday, the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee recommended that the Common Council approve a development agreement with incentives for the Cobblestone Hotel project, subject to review by the city attorney.
Door County Board of Supervisors Approves Pilot Beach-Water Warning System
The Door County Board of Supervisors approved using $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund five electronic beach warning systems. The rapid-notification systems will be operated remotely to alert beachgoers when levels of bacteria in the water make it unsafe for swimming. Eventually, the system could also be...
Around the Door: Nelson Property Demolition
The Town of Baileys Harbor commissioned the demolition of the former Nelson’s hardware-store buildings to make way for the public park that the waterfront property will become. The work got underway Monday, Jan. 30, and the area was mostly cleared by the time this issue of the paper went to press Feb. 1. To view the Pulse’s time-lapse video of the entire demolition from two perspectives, go to doorcountypulse.com or facebook.com/peninsulapulse.
