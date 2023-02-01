Read full article on original website
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
Ratings: Ghosts, So Help Me Todd Eye Biggest Audiences Yet; Flatch Ends Low
In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the Thursday demo crown, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew the night’s largest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) is looking at its second-best audience of the season, Ghosts (6.8 mil/0.6) and the newly renewed So Help Me Todd (5.1 mil/0.4) both hit series highs in audience, and CSI: Vegas (3.7 mil/0.4) rose to season highs in both measures. NBC | Law & Order (4.8 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while SVU (5.2 mil/0.6) dipped. Facing stiffer...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
TV Fanatic
Night Court Lands Second Season at NBC
Night Court will remain in session on NBC. NBC renewed the hit comedy for a second season today. Although the ratings have dipped from the revival's premiere, they're still pretty impressive. Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone. Abby...
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Last week, we recommended Graham Yost’s sensational action series Justified (now streaming on Hulu) to Yellowstone fans looking for something new to stream while the show’s on hiatus. This week, we’re shouting out another Yost classic: Sneaky Pete. Premiering in 2015 on Prime Video, the series followed...
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Harrison Ford: The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" Icon and the New "Shrinking" Apple TV Series
As reported by Mark Malkin for Variety.com, "Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking.”
TV Fanatic
That '90s Show Scores Supersized Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is keeping the 1990s alive. The streaming service on Friday picked up a second season of That '90s Show. That's not all -- we're getting an expanded episode order. That '90s Show Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited...
TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows
All good (and lesser) shows must come to an end, and here is Deadline’s photo gallery of TV series that have been canceled in 2023. Click on the image above to view the pics. Spanning broadcast, cable and streaming, the list also includes some programs that were canceled in 2022 but have wrapped or are ending their runs this year. Those include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and and Stranger Things — unless the latter’s two-part final season ends up bleeding into 2024. And...
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Details Revealed as Production Commences
The latest classic TV show to return is Frasier. That much we've known for some time now. Paramount+ revealed that production is officially underway this week, and we got some new details. "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at FOX
The Cleaning Lady will have some time to address those cliffhangers. FOX handed out an early renewal for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 this week. The series is FOX's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve...
Law And Order: SVU’s Ice-T Had A Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T had a hilarious reaction after finding out he'll be getting a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 13
Did McCoy's sage advice help everyone crack the latest case?. On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13, a graduate student was found dead, pushing Cosgrove and Shaw on a dangerous mission for answers. When a suspect with no clear motive popped up, the pair had to find a motive.
