Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death NOT Caused by Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal, DJ's Pals Insist
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' friends dismissed "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Todrick's recent claims about the late dancer's experience due to Ellen DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" scandal. The buzz started when Todrick told Page Six that DeGeneres' issue probably became a factor in his death. Per the judge, people started looking at him...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
The View’s Joy Behar, 80, reveals ‘funeral plans’ during morbid live TV discussion
THE View's Joy Behar has revealed what she wants to happen to her body when she dies. The 80-year-old host made the comments during a discussion with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday's show. As the program returned from a break, Joy...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?
Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii
Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii. RELATED: Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia ...
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Comments / 0