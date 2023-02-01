ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
musictimes.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death NOT Caused by Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal, DJ's Pals Insist

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' friends dismissed "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Todrick's recent claims about the late dancer's experience due to Ellen DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" scandal. The buzz started when Todrick told Page Six that DeGeneres' issue probably became a factor in his death. Per the judge, people started looking at him...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi renew wedding vows with Kris Jenner’s help

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hit the refresh button on their wedding vows after more than 14 years of marriage. The former talk show host took to social media on Thursday to share videos from their surprise ceremony, which was officiated by Kris Jenner and featured a performance by Brandi Carlile. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres, 65, captioned the Instagram post. ”Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.” In the clip, de Rossi walked through a crowd of people wearing the same...
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos

Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
People

Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...

