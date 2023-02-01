Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 leaks claim popular feature from Caldera & Rebirth Island is returning
Fresh Warzone 2 leaks claim that Redeploy Balloons – which debuted in Caldera and Rebirth Island during Warzone Pacific’s life cycle – will be returning in the battle royale sequel in the near future. In any battle royale, movement and mobility are incredibly important as players look...
dexerto.com
MW2 players slam “embarrassing” exclusion of Gunfight in Season 2
Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL reported Gunfight is not returning to MW2 during Season 2 and community members are furious. In early January, a datamine hinted at Gunfight making a triumphant return soon. Modern Warfare 2019 first introduced the 2v2 game mode, and Black Ops: Cold War brought it back for another run.
dexerto.com
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
dexerto.com
Valorant devs reveal huge Stinger changes ahead of patch 6.02
The Valorant devs have revealed major Stinger changes following huge community backlash, and the decision has fans split. First undergoing changes in Patch 5.06, the Stinger has steadily climbed the Valorant rankings. Its absurdly high fire rate, as well as its affordability, makes the weapon a recipe for success when you’re low on credits.
dexerto.com
Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted
Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players convinced Chinese Spy Balloon is part of Team Rocket Takeover event
Pokemon Go players have theorized that the Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over Montana is actually a part of the game’s Team Rocket Takeover event. On February 3, 2023, an unidentified balloon was seen flying high over the state of Montana. A video captured and shared by a civilian has since gone viral, as the balloon seemingly carried high-tech surveillance gear.
dexerto.com
What is Viking Wolf about? Netflix werewolf movie explained
Viking Wolf, a new Norwegian werewolf movie, has just dropped on Netflix – here’s a rundown on what the movie’s about, who’s in it, and what you can expect. While Netflix has had huge hits with the likes of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, its foreign-language shows and movies are among the very best the streaming platform has to offer.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
dexerto.com
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for new inventory design rollout
Pokemon Go players are pleasantly surprised by the game’s new inventory update, which now sorts items into categories in a grid layout. Any trainer who’s played Pokemon Go for a long time knows that there are plenty of items that get accumulated over time, such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls.
dexerto.com
Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition: Price, specs & where to buy
The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is one of the priciest, but also one of the most feature-rich gaming mice that we’ve seen, so we’ve gathered everything you need to know, including its price, specifications and where to buy one of your own. Razer, known for its massive...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
dexerto.com
Fortnite first-person mode: Leaks & everything we know
Fortnite first-person mode is rumored to be releasing soon, so here’s everything we know – including the latest leaks and gameplay. The Fortnite v23.30 update is well underway, and with it, came a wave of leaks surrounding the game’s long-awaited first-person mode. Following on from the success of the Zero Build, it now appears Epic is finally planning to release a Fortnite first-person mode.
dexerto.com
Cyberpunk 2077 fan joins Trauma Team with amazing MagFest cosplay
For MAGFest 2023, a Cyberpunk 2077 fan wore cosplay inspired by the role-playing game’s in-universe Trauma Team. An emergency response group, Trauma Team International featured in some of the first pieces of content shown for Cyberpunk 2077. The corporation and its workers have also received quite a bit of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
dexerto.com
TSM deny Snip3down playing as emergency sub for rival team at ALGS Playoffs
TSM denied Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona from playing as an emergency substitute for another team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, according to the player. Snip3down was denied the chance to play for a team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs by TSM as the organization locked him down as their own substitute for the tournament. The event has been plagued by visa issues as multiple teams have had to either field substitutes or drop out of the event entirely.
dexerto.com
The Day Before gameplay demo hasn’t convinced people it exists
Following accusations that The Day Before isn’t a real game following its sudden 10 month delay, developer Fntastic has released a video demoing gameplay. Some gamers still aren’t convinced the game is real and are asking the devs for more proof. The Day Before had viral traction behind...
Comments / 0