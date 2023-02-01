When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.

