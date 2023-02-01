Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Woman deletes her TikTok account after being called out by fitness influencer
If you post a TikTok of you at the gym and receive a stitch from Joey Sergo (@thejoeyswoll), you’ve probably done something wrong nine times out of 10. Swoll has created a following online with “Gym Positivity Nation” and by stitching videos of people making fun of other gym goers in their videos. Currently, Swoll has over 6 million followers on TikTok and over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.
intheknow.com
Wordle is getting reincarnated on TikTok
TikTokers are reincarnating Wordle, the word-guessing game that dominated 2022. In the official game, users have six tries to guess the daily word, with the only hints coming from their prior attempts. The New York Times owns Wordle, but the version on TikTok has nothing to do with it. It’s...
intheknow.com
Baby-name TikToker reminds parents: ‘You’re naming an adult, not a baby’
A popular TikToker who frequently posts baby-name content online is making people stop and think after recently sharing her “controversial” take on how to name a baby. TikTok user @dreambabynames has gained more than 22,000 followers since launching her account in 2021, and that’s largely because you’ll find lots of unique baby-name inspo on her feed that you might not see anywhere else.
intheknow.com
Where is the new ‘All I Wanted’ song from?
Remember when you only wanted that one specific thing and nothing else? TikTok knows the exact pain you’re going through. Thanks to Paramore’s “All I Wanted,” TikTokers are able to perfectly paint the picture of the childhood wants they never received. The original video that inspired...
intheknow.com
TikTok is memeing a clip of 2 dogs from a 2008 ‘Barbie’ movie dancing to Ice Spice’s new song
TikTok creators have started building a meme out of a superimposed clip of two dancing animated dogs. The clip comes from a scene in the 2008 movie Barbie and the Diamond Castle. The plot follows two best friends who try to save another girl trapped in a mirror — which, as riveting as it sounds, has absolutely nothing to do with the dancing dogs everyone seems to have gravitated toward 15 years later.
intheknow.com
TikToker jokingly predicts how future grandkids will react to our current photos
A hilarious new TikTok is going viral for imagining what it would look like if our grandkids one day found photos of us taken during our “wild” youth. The clip is an edited version of a scene from Disney’s 2017 animated film Coco. In it, the character Miguel is overcome with emotion when he finds the missing piece of a black-and-white photograph. When he puts the torn piece back in place, he sees an image of his grandparents together in happier times, which instantly brings tears to his eyes.
intheknow.com
Woman slams male sales team after catching ‘nasty’ messages during meeting: ‘Inexcusable’
People are applauding one woman on TikTok after she was grossly objectified by several men during a work meeting and then boldly called them out for it. Whitney Rose (@whitneyrose617) is a former beauty queen who won the title of Miss Massachusetts USA in 2016. Since then, she’s made a name for herself working in corporate sales and is pretty proud of everything she’s managed to accomplish over the past six years.
intheknow.com
Everything goes wrong at toddler’s ‘chaotic’ birthday party, and TikTok is cracking up
A toddler’s chaotic birthday party became a global sensation when just about everything that could go wrong, did. While party fails are no stranger to online fame — like the gender reveal party that elicited a cringey reaction from the dad-to-be — little Reece’s bedlam-filled celebration is one for the books.
Comments / 0