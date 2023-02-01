ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James passes two NBA legends on elite list after first triple-double of the season

By Sunni Upal
 3 days ago
LEBRON James has reached another milestone in his incredible year as he chases the NBA scoring record.

Lebron, 38, scored his first triple-double of the season in New York on Tuesday night.

LeBron James scored his first triple-double of the season on Tuesday night Credit: Reuters
James climbed the all-time assists leaderboard with his performance Credit: AP

James scored 28 points and also had 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a Los Angeles Lakers 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

James moved within 89 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

And he also moved up the NBA assists leaderboard with his triple-double night.

James was sixth entering the night with 10,327 assists.

And he passed both Mark Jackson in fifth (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in fourth.

Next on the list is one of his good friends Chris Paul with 11,246.

James has a long way to go to reach John Stockton's record of 15,806.

Jason Kidd is in second place with 12,091 assists.

James is just a few games away from breaking Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

He is set to become the leading scorer in NBA history in testament to his consistent excellence.

