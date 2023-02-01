ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
The Comeback

Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game

Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DURHAM, NC
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate

As big of a storyline as NBA All-Star snubs are every year, a bigger and more controversial storyline might have to do with a player who actually made it. On Thursday, the NBA officially announced this year’s All-Star reserves for both conferences. In the Western Conference, the reserves were Memphis’ Ja Morant, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis,... The post 1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bethune-Cookman's Coaching Hire

After declining to ratify the contract of Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman still needed to find a new head football coach. The school did that today, hiring alum Raymond Woodie, a former All-American outside linebacker and safety for the Wildcats from 1992-95.  Woodie has been a Division I assistant ...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Furious With The NCAA's New Rule

Name, image and likeness has been the most popular topic in college sports for the past year. That won't change anytime soon.  Instead of putting together a strong solution, the NCAA will operate under the new "NIL presumption." The presumption is that a violation occurred at a given ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy