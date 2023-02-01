Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO