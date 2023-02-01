Read full article on original website
South Bend high school basketball game canceled after large brawl breaks out in gym
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A varsity basketball game between Washington and Riley high schools was canceled after a large brawl broke out in the crowd and spilled onto the court during halftime. According to the South Bend Police Department, the fight began shortly after 8 p.m. after both teams headed into the locker room for […]
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game
Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Peoria's top high school football player finds his college home right here in Illinois
Word to the wise, defensive coordinators of the Great Lakes Valley Conference: Good luck stopping Malachi Washington. The Peoria High all-state running back signed with McKendree University on Wednesday afternoon, taking his bruising running style to the southern Illinois Division-II program in Lebanon. The Bearcats are members of the Great...
Brittney Griner Makes Decision On USA Basketball Training Camp
When USA Basketball opens its training camp this month, Brittney Griner will not be with the group. Earlier this week, USA Basketball announced its 15-woman pool for training camp, which will take place from February 6-9 in Minneapolis. Griner's name was omitted, but that doesn't rule her out of ...
Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate
As big of a storyline as NBA All-Star snubs are every year, a bigger and more controversial storyline might have to do with a player who actually made it. On Thursday, the NBA officially announced this year’s All-Star reserves for both conferences. In the Western Conference, the reserves were Memphis’ Ja Morant, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis,... The post 1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Bethune-Cookman's Coaching Hire
After declining to ratify the contract of Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman still needed to find a new head football coach. The school did that today, hiring alum Raymond Woodie, a former All-American outside linebacker and safety for the Wildcats from 1992-95. Woodie has been a Division I assistant ...
Look: Sports World Is Furious With The NCAA's New Rule
Name, image and likeness has been the most popular topic in college sports for the past year. That won't change anytime soon. Instead of putting together a strong solution, the NCAA will operate under the new "NIL presumption." The presumption is that a violation occurred at a given ...
