Illinois State

Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today

It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Suspicious Balloon That China Says Is For ‘Weather’ Takes Path Across Illinois

This past Wednesday afternoon (2/1) a friend of mine from Billings, Montana posted a video on his Facebook page showing a strange white orb floating in the sky. He also added in the post that the local airport had announced they had halted all flights but didn't explain the reason so naturally the rumors of what this unidentified flying object was started to surface.
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With

Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Another subzero night ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cold air is pouring into Iowa as our temperatures have dropped this afternoon thanks to the cold front. Temperatures and wind chills will drop below zero for a frigid cold night. Wind chill advisories will be posted for Northern Iowa for tomorrow. There will be...
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
When Will Northern Illinois See More Rime Ice?

Before we get to when we'll see one of nature's most beautiful presentations, let's take a look at what exactly we're talking about. Rime ice is a type of ice that forms on objects in cold, foggy conditions. It is a white, granular ice that forms when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object. The droplets freeze instantly and create a layer of ice that can accumulate to several centimeters thick. Rime ice is often confused with hoar frost, which is similar in appearance but forms differently.
