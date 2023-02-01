ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Scouting report: No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) F Kadi Sissoko (6-2 senior) G Destiny Littleton (5-9 senior) G/F Rayah Marshall (6-4 sophomore) G Kayla Williams (5-7 junior) G/F Okako Adika (6-0 senior)
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona Wildcats keep rolling with 84-52 win over Oregon State at McKale Center

Despite their big night against Oregon two nights earlier, Azuolas Tubelis and the Arizona Wildcats found Saturday was no time to let down. The Wildcats stomped on Oregon State early and often at McKale Center, winning 84-52 while playing no starter more than 25 minutes. Arizona forced OSU into a shot-clock violation on its first possession then led the entire game, going up by 26 points at halftime and playing reserves most of the second half.
5 takeaways from No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon at McKale Center

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats avenged their loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene with a 91-76 beatdown at McKale Center on Thursday. Here are five rapid-fire takeaways from the Wildcats' fifth straight triumph:. 1. Tubelis' monster performance. If Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had anything to say about the Pac-12...
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House

BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
