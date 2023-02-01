Read full article on original website
Scouting report: No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) F Kadi Sissoko (6-2 senior) G Destiny Littleton (5-9 senior) G/F Rayah Marshall (6-4 sophomore) G Kayla Williams (5-7 junior) G/F Okako Adika (6-0 senior)
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona Wildcats keep rolling with 84-52 win over Oregon State at McKale Center
Despite their big night against Oregon two nights earlier, Azuolas Tubelis and the Arizona Wildcats found Saturday was no time to let down. The Wildcats stomped on Oregon State early and often at McKale Center, winning 84-52 while playing no starter more than 25 minutes. Arizona forced OSU into a shot-clock violation on its first possession then led the entire game, going up by 26 points at halftime and playing reserves most of the second half.
5 takeaways from No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon at McKale Center
The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats avenged their loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene with a 91-76 beatdown at McKale Center on Thursday. Here are five rapid-fire takeaways from the Wildcats' fifth straight triumph:. 1. Tubelis' monster performance. If Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had anything to say about the Pac-12...
Report: Ex-UA swimmer Ty Wells died of natural causes secondary to bacterial infection
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells died of natural causes secondary to a bacterial infection, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Friday. The county released its report one week after Wells’ death, which was announced Monday by the UA. Specifically, the medical examiner’s office determined that Wells’ death...
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
Arkansas state offices to open at 10 a.m. in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas adds new board member from Shreveport-Bossier
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) announces the addition of Roy Griggs, president & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald's owner/operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as...
Storm that brought wintry weather and flooding to the ArkLaTex departs
SHREVEPORT, La. - Regional Radar as of Thursday afternoon showed scattered rain. The heaviest was in Mississippi. The center part of this week's storm was over Dallas. The storm is forecast to depart late this evening. Here is the forecast time line:. Rain continues through 10 p.m. The precipitation leaves...
$45M funds to attract insurers pass Senate, House
BATON ROUGE – The Legislature approved bills on Friday to spend up to $45 million to lure home insurers back to the state. The next stop is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor called the special session at the heeding of the state insurance commissioner and is expected to sign both bills into law – one to appropriate the funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program and the other to prevent insolvent or bankrupt companies from receiving any of the money.
