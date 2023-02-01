Read full article on original website
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high – PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country’s economic reopening to lift demand. Friday’s final au Jibun Bank...
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the...
Brazil currency firms, rate cut bets pushed back by central bank’s hawkish outlook
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s currency firmed and interest rate futures jumped on Thursday as a more hawkish outlook from the central bank led economists to push back forecasts for rate cuts to next year. The central bank’s policy statement was a setback for newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio...
Fed’s Daly sees need for higher rates, possibly above 5.1%
(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a “good indicator” for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher.
Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit tops Street expectations
(Reuters) – Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by heavy trading volumes from investors reworking their portfolios to hedge against risks from the market rout. On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $1.80 per share in the quarter ended...
ECB’s Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening
MILAN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank can proceed “with the due caution” in tightening its monetary policy given that short-term inflation expectations dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top policymaker said on Saturday. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who is also the Bank of...
Shale oil producer ConocoPhillips posts higher fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -ConocoPhillips reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher prices for its crude oil on tight supplies and robust demand. Crude prices remained elevated during 2022 from strong demand and shortages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts expect Western energy...
Santander Brasil’s Q4 net profit slumps as loan-loss provisions bite
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Santander Brasil SA on Thursday posted a slump in fourth-quarter net profit as loan-loss provisions rose against a backdrop of higher interest rates and deteriorating credit conditions. The local unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, which accounts for more than a quarter of group...
New Zealand floods add to inflation challenge for new prime minister ahead of vote
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The worst flooding in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland is heaping more inflationary pressure and is posing a fresh cost-of-living headache for prime minister Chris Hipkins, who is trying to win back support for his party ahead of elections this year. Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda...
CNH Industrial sees 2023 net sales up 6-10% after strong Q4
(Reuters) – CNH Industrial sees its net sales of industrial activities increasing between 6% and 10% this year, the group said on Thursday, after posting solid results in the last quarter of 2022. The Italo-American farming and construction machine maker also forecast its 2023 free cash flow (FCF) of...
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
Regeneron quarterly profit drops 46%
(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an about 46% plunge in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a drop in U.S. sales of its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea, and drying up of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail sales. The company reported net income of $1.20 billion, or $10.50 per...
Canada’s Rogers beats quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc beat revenue estimates for fourth quarter on Thursday, boosted by strength in its wireless and media businesses. Total revenue increased 6% to C$4.17 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, inching past analysts’ average estimate of C$4.15 billion, according to Refinitiv...
TomTom raises 2023 revenue outlook as automotive drives Q4 beat
(Reuters) -Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom raised its 2023 revenue forecast on Friday, after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue driven by strong automotive performance. After being hit by the global chip shortage that has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, TomTom is now starting to benefit from the recovery...
Sanofi forecasts FX-adjusted profit growth on Dupixent prescriptions
(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi forecast moderate earnings growth this year on Friday, as sustained surge in demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent would be partly offset by generic competition for established multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio. The Paris-headquartered company said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow...
Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
Investor conviction continues for bonds, returns for equities – BofA
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors poured cash into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, showing conviction in both asset classes, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday, while they shed cash and gold. Equity funds got a $16 billion injection while bonds saw inflows of $7.8...
Sri Lanka bondholders ready for debt restructuring talks
(Reuters) – Private international bondholders are ready to hold debt restructuring talks with Sri Lanka consistent with the parameters and targets set out in the International Monetary Fund’s programme, their legal adviser said on Friday. Global investment companies Amundi Asset Management, BlackRock, HBK Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment...
