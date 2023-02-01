Read full article on original website
U.S. factory orders rebound in December
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders increased 1.8% after dropping 1.9% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had...
Shale oil producer ConocoPhillips posts higher fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -ConocoPhillips reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher prices for its crude oil on tight supplies and robust demand. Crude prices remained elevated during 2022 from strong demand and shortages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts expect Western energy...
Canada’s Rogers beats quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc beat revenue estimates for fourth quarter on Thursday, boosted by strength in its wireless and media businesses. Total revenue increased 6% to C$4.17 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, inching past analysts’ average estimate of C$4.15 billion, according to Refinitiv...
Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit tops Street expectations
(Reuters) – Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by heavy trading volumes from investors reworking their portfolios to hedge against risks from the market rout. On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $1.80 per share in the quarter ended...
TomTom raises 2023 revenue outlook as automotive drives Q4 beat
(Reuters) -Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom raised its 2023 revenue forecast on Friday, after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue driven by strong automotive performance. After being hit by the global chip shortage that has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, TomTom is now starting to benefit from the recovery...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 12.9% on Jan. 27,...
Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials bite
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Panasonic Corp lowered its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high prices of raw materials. The decline spells a challenge for the company in the face of a tricky outlook for global...
Regeneron quarterly profit drops 46%
(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an about 46% plunge in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a drop in U.S. sales of its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea, and drying up of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail sales. The company reported net income of $1.20 billion, or $10.50 per...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung’s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Chip equipment maker Siltronic posts record sales for 2022
(Reuters) – German chip equipment supplier Siltronic on Thursday said its sales and core profit reached record highs in 2022, driven price increases and strong U.S. dollar. The provider of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry reported a 28% jump in annual sales to 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion), in line with its outlook for 26-30% growth.
Sanofi forecasts FX-adjusted profit growth on Dupixent prescriptions
(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi forecast moderate earnings growth this year on Friday, as sustained surge in demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent would be partly offset by generic competition for established multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio. The Paris-headquartered company said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow...
Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
Analysis-From Meta to Microsoft, AI’s big moment is here
(Reuters) – Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence. This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line. In conference calls after...
Fed seen more likely to lift rates above 5% after strong jobs report
(Reuters) – Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate saw an increasing chance Friday that the U.S. central bank is still two interest-rate increases away from ending its current round of rate hikes, after a government report showed January hiring was far strong than expected.
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high – PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country’s economic reopening to lift demand. Friday’s final au Jibun Bank...
TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results. The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy...
Santander Brasil’s Q4 net profit slumps as loan-loss provisions bite
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Santander Brasil SA on Thursday posted a slump in fourth-quarter net profit as loan-loss provisions rose against a backdrop of higher interest rates and deteriorating credit conditions. The local unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, which accounts for more than a quarter of group...
SEC asks big hedge funds for employee phone review – Bloomberg News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked some major hedge funds to review certain employees’ personal mobile phones for evidence of business dealings on unapproved channels, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The hedge funds include Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel, the report said, citing...
Brazil currency firms, rate cut bets pushed back by central bank’s hawkish outlook
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s currency firmed and interest rate futures jumped on Thursday as a more hawkish outlook from the central bank led economists to push back forecasts for rate cuts to next year. The central bank’s policy statement was a setback for newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio...
CNH Industrial sees 2023 net sales up 6-10% after strong Q4
(Reuters) – CNH Industrial sees its net sales of industrial activities increasing between 6% and 10% this year, the group said on Thursday, after posting solid results in the last quarter of 2022. The Italo-American farming and construction machine maker also forecast its 2023 free cash flow (FCF) of...
