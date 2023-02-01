ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Norway police to continue interrogation of former Wagner commander

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police said on Friday they intend to continue to interrogate former Wagner mercenary group commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia to Norway last month after fighting in the war in Ukraine. Medvedev, who earlier this week told Reuters he was speaking out to help ensure the...
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

(Reuters) – Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while...
Analysis: Ukraine’s new weapon will force a Russian shift

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – With the United States expected to send a new longer-range weapon to Ukraine, it has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or...
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran’s ‘revolutionary process’ is irreversible

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible “revolutionary process” that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic. Iran’s clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest...
Ukraine probing senior military officials for suspected corruption

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities are investigating senior military officials in two separate cases of suspected corruption, officials said on Thursday, part of a crackdown on wrongdoing before talks with European Union leaders. The EU has made addressing corruption a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc, a process that takes...
U.S. lawmakers ask for documents on Russian hackers targeting nuclear labs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Department of Energy to release documents detailing the targeting of American nuclear laboratories by Russian hackers last year. The call – issued Thursday by the Republican chairmen of the House oversight and science committees – follows a Reuters report last month that...
Police tighten security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria honour national hero

SKOPJE (Reuters) – Police stepped up security on Saturday as North Macedonia and Bulgaria commemorated a 19th-century revolutionary claimed by both neighbours as a hero at a ceremony expected to be attended by nationalists from the two countries. The two Balkan states have had tense relations since 2020, when...
Costa Rica pulls back on U.N.-backed climate agreement named in its honor

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Congress on Wednesday blocked the country’s ratification of a U.N.-backed environmental treaty named after one of the Central American country’s municipalities, after it lost support from the administration. The treaty, known as the Escazu Agreement, was signed in the Escazu...
Kosovo tribunal reduces sentences of veterans’ leaders

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Appeals judges at a special tribunal in The Hague on Thursday confirmed the convictions of two leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans’ organisation for revealing names of protected witnesses but slightly reduced their sentences. In May last year the Kosovo Specialist Chambers...
Blinken to meet China’s Xi during Beijing visit -Financial Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans. Blinken will discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip...
India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to...
Draghi doesn’t want EU envoy job, source says, after Italy backed him

ROME (Reuters) – Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi is not interested in a new job as a European Union envoy, a source close to him said on Thursday, despite the Italian government saying earlier it would support him. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi...
Canada withdraws proposed measures banning certain rifles, shotguns

(Reuters) – Canada has withdrawn proposed amendments to gun legislation that would have banned certain types of rifles and shotguns, the government said on Friday, after opponents alleged the prohibitions unfairly targeted farmers and hunters. The amendments were added to a gun control package that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s...
Germany drops to no. 2 WHO donor despite new pledge for $140 million

GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency’s head. However, the announcement was not enough to return it to the top donor spot after...
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. Statements from the defence ministries of both countriessaid Washington...
U.S. transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen who disclosed how he was tortured by the Central Intelligence Agency after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, has been transferred from Guantanamo Bay prison to Belize, the Pentagon said on Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had notified lawmakers about his...
South Sudan violence kills 27 the day before pope’s visit

JUBA (Reuters) -Twenty-seven people were killed in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state in tit-for-tat violence between cattle herders and a members of a militia on the eve of a Friday visit to the country by Pope Francis, a county commissioner told Reuters. The pope is set to arrive in...

