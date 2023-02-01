Read full article on original website
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
'Can't lose my kids and wife:' Fordyce family has massive tree land on home in sons room
FORDYCE (KATV) — Multiple counties in southern Arkansas are still without power as electric companies are working to get the lights back on. One family in Fordyce told KATV they are thankful to be alive after a huge tree landed on the top of their home. Xavier Broughton said...
Camden Police start its celebration for Black History Month by highlighting the achievements of Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is beginning its celebration for Black History Month by spotlighting one of the officers in the department. The department recognized 93-year-old L.C. Buckshot Smith, who is the first and oldest Black police officer in Ouachita County, Ark.
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates
2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2. Union Parish, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking assistance locating a missing woman from Bernice, Louisiana. According to authorities, Theresa Dawn Jones, age 56,...
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Union Parish woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
2/3/2023: Tune into FOX 14 News at 9 and NBC 10 News at 10 tonight to hear an exclusive interview from the daughter of 56-year-old Theresa Jones of Bernice. Jones was last seen on Thursday, February 2. Our Vallery Maravi also spoke with Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates about the investigation and he shares what […]
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
Louisiana man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after escaping a Monroe halfway house.
Monroe restaurant owner accused of extorting ex-girlfriend after breakup, officials confirm
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 […]
Ouachita Parish woman and man arrested after police find narcotics and firearm in their home
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway. Upon arrival, police made contact with 47-year-old Charles Douglas Brown […]
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish
Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
Arrests follows confrontation at restaurant
Ruston Police arrested a 44-year-old man for assault and battery after an incident at a local restaurant Saturday. About 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cajun Bar & Grille on Farmerville Highway regarding the confrontation. There they found a man who said he was struck in the face with a beer bottle.
Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
Off-duty deputy arrest Monroe man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was […]
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
