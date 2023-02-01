ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates

2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
DREW COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner accused of extorting ex-girlfriend after breakup, officials confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrests follows confrontation at restaurant

Ruston Police arrested a 44-year-old man for assault and battery after an incident at a local restaurant Saturday. About 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cajun Bar & Grille on Farmerville Highway regarding the confrontation. There they found a man who said he was struck in the face with a beer bottle.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR

