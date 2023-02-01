Bailout of collapsed supplier Bulb to cost taxpayers just £260m, claims new owner Octopus Energy

The bailout of collapsed energy supplier Bulb will cost taxpayers significantly less than previously feared, the firm's new owner has claimed.

Bulb went bust in November 2021 and was put into a 'special administration regime' by ministers.

It was then acquired by Octopus Energy late last year, with Bulb's 1.5million customers transferring across to the firm.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimated in November that the total cost of the Bulb bailout to taxpayers would be £6.5billion, due to the long-running nature of Government's intervention.

But Octopus Energy co-founder and chief financial officer Stuart Jackson has now insisted the cost of the bailout will be considerably lower at a net loss to the taxpayer of £260million.

He told City AM : 'Our numbers are based on forward prices, but our view is that the total cost of taking Bulb into government ownership and then selling it out will net out at around about £260m lost to the government.

'That is materially better than any of the numbers that have been bandied around previously.'

It was reported that a drop in wholesale gas and electricity prices over recent months had led Octopus to make the suggestion of a much lower cost to Government.

Octopus also claimed today that it could have made a profit last year but chose to keep bills down for customers.

The energy supplier said it had kept bills around £50 lower for the average household than the price it is allowed to charge under Ofgem rules.

This cost the business more than £150million in lost revenue, pushing it into a loss for the year.

The business said that operating loss was £141 million in the year to the end of April 2022, while pre-tax loss was a little under £166 million, up from £75 million the year before.

Revenue hit £4.2 billion, more than double that of the previous year.

'We invested heavily in holding customer prices down,' finance boss Stuart Jackson said.

'So we held our standard variable tariff meaningfully below the price cap through that period and effectively provided some shielding to customers against the rising wholesale cost.

'(The loss is) more than explained by the pricing decisions we've made, and the high proportion of people that were able to come on to the standard variable tariff.'