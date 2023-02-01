ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan

Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Pedro Moreno, a Fixture in Sag Harbor, Dies at 64

Pedro Moreno hung out so often at the old Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor that after a while he just blended into the background, and you didn’t notice him... more. As temperatures dip into the single digits tonight and tomorrow, warming centers will be available for the public. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will be open today until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Montauk Library will be open until 8 p.m. tonight, and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In anticipation of the weather, the Southampton Town Police Department reached out to the known unhoused population and distributed some jackets to them, according to Ryan Murphy, town code compliance and emergency management administrator. “On the emergency management side, we ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner in Concert at the Parrish

In conjunction with the current exhibition “Kahlo: An Expanded Body,” on Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m., pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform a program of music, largely comprising Mexican composers,... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip

Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip. A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.
WEST ISLIP, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of February 2

MONTAUK — A Manhattan resident reached out to Town Police on January 20 to report a larceny after he said a contractor, whom his father paid $20,000 for the renovation... more. EAST HAMPTON — A resident of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton contacted Town Police on December 23...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Thrills and chills in Port Jeff during annual ice fest

Despite the chiseled blocks of ice stationed around the village, downtown Port Jefferson was red hot last weekend during the 4th annual Port Jefferson Ice Festival, hosted by the village’s Business Improvement District. This two-day celebration took place on Jan. 28 and 29, bringing together several local institutions, dozens...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Upworthy

High school students leave graduation to put out fire at their classmate's house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

