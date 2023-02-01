Read full article on original website
Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
NBC New York
Long Island Town Named Among Forbes' ‘Best Places to Travel.' It's Not in the Hamptons
It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia. Even...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
eastendbeacon.com
An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan
Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
27east.com
Pedro Moreno, a Fixture in Sag Harbor, Dies at 64
Pedro Moreno hung out so often at the old Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor that after a while he just blended into the background, and you didn’t notice him... more. As temperatures dip into the single digits tonight and tomorrow, warming centers will be available for the public. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will be open today until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Montauk Library will be open until 8 p.m. tonight, and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In anticipation of the weather, the Southampton Town Police Department reached out to the known unhoused population and distributed some jackets to them, according to Ryan Murphy, town code compliance and emergency management administrator. “On the emergency management side, we ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Southampton, East Hampton Towns Ready for Dropping Temperatures; Warming Centers Open
As temperatures dip into the single digits tonight and tomorrow, warming centers will be available for the public. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will be open today... more. Pedro Moreno hung out so often at the old Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor ... by Stephen J....
Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores On Long Island, DA Says
Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island.The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorn…
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Arlo Kitchen & Bar, Chop Shop Bar and Grille, Mirabelle
Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.
fox5ny.com
Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world
LONG ISLAND - The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023. According to...
27east.com
Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner in Concert at the Parrish
In conjunction with the current exhibition “Kahlo: An Expanded Body,” on Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m., pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform a program of music, largely comprising Mexican composers,... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4...
New Long Island Restaurant Cited As Having 'Something For Everyone'
A new Long Island restaurant serving up locally sourced craft food and cocktails appears to be a hit with diners weeks after opening.Hilltop Kitchen & Bar, located in Syosset at 150 Jericho Turnpike, welcomed its first customers in early January 2022.Open daily for lunch and dinner, the eatery …
Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Authorities say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.
Serious Crash: 2 Hospitalized After BMW Strikes Sedan In West Islip
Two people were injured, one seriously, after an overnight crash on Long Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in West Islip. A 20-year-old West Islip man was driving a 2003 BMW westbound in front of 425 Union Blvd., when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota sedan as the driver was attempting to turn left into a parking lot, Suffolk County Police said.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of February 2
MONTAUK — A Manhattan resident reached out to Town Police on January 20 to report a larceny after he said a contractor, whom his father paid $20,000 for the renovation... more. EAST HAMPTON — A resident of Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton contacted Town Police on December 23...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Power Outages On Long Island
More than a thousand customers are without power as strong winds pummel Long Island early Friday evening, Feb. 3. As of 5:45 p.m., there were 1,560 customers in the dark across Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to PSEG Long Island’s outage map. The outages come as a powerful cold...
talkofthesound.com
Popular Westchester Chef Arrested by New Rochelle Police for Drunk Driving —without a Drivers License
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 3, 2023) — Brian MacMenamin, 56, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested this past summer by New Rochelle Police and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense. MacMenamin has been the chef at MacMenamin’s Grill...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Thrills and chills in Port Jeff during annual ice fest
Despite the chiseled blocks of ice stationed around the village, downtown Port Jefferson was red hot last weekend during the 4th annual Port Jefferson Ice Festival, hosted by the village’s Business Improvement District. This two-day celebration took place on Jan. 28 and 29, bringing together several local institutions, dozens...
Albert's Pizzeria owners sell Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant after nearly 30 years in business
The owners of Albert's Pizzeria have sold the business that is known for its upside-down slice, where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.
Upworthy
High school students leave graduation to put out fire at their classmate's house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.
Motocross, ATV riders ask Suffolk Legislature for closer racetrack in county
Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey says he and the rest of the Legislature heard their concerns and are willing to work with them to find to find someplace suitable and safe on the Island.
