Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 2.87MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.35% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO