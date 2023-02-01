Read full article on original website
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
edmondoutlook.com
Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America
Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Oklahoma That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
All Oklahomans know that their state is special, and the Sooner State has plenty of interesting history. Even long-time residents may be surprised to learn some of the little-known facts about the state’s past and the people who have lived in it. Here are 14 quirky facts that even Oklahoma natives may not have heard:
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon
From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
These Are The Two Reasons Why Oklahoma Shuts Down During Winter Weather
It's true, as soon as Oklahoma gets a hint that there will be any kind of winter weather, everything shuts down. Oklahomans flee to the grocery store to stock up on bread and milk. Schools start announcing closures or virtual days. And businesses post on their social media pages about being closed for the safety of their staff.
