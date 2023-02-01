ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight

A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
OKLAHOMA STATE
edmondoutlook.com

Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America

Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About Oklahoma That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

All Oklahomans know that their state is special, and the Sooner State has plenty of interesting history. Even long-time residents may be surprised to learn some of the little-known facts about the state’s past and the people who have lived in it. Here are 14 quirky facts that even Oklahoma natives may not have heard:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon

From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
