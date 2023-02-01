ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collegiate Times

Hokies shutout Duke in Durham

The No. 9 Virginia Tech wrestling team (8–3, 2–1 ACC) went down to Durham, North Carolina on Friday night looking to bounce back from the upset loss against Pitt. They did just that, and more, defeating Duke (3–9, 0–3 ACC) 44–0. The Hokies had one fall, two tech falls and five major decision victories on the night.
DURHAM, NC
Collegiate Times

Men’s basketball earns revenge against No. 6 Cavaliers

In the second Commonwealth Clash of the season, Virginia Tech (14–9, 4–8 ACC) evened the score with rivals UVA (17–4, 9–3 ACC) topping the Cavaliers 74–68 on Saturday in Cassell Coliseum. Tech led the entire matchup in its determination to comeback from its loss to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Hokies women’s basketball 16–0 run holds off the Orange

No. 13 Virginia Tech (17–4, 7–4 ACC) comfortably beat Syracuse (14–8, 5–6 ACC) 78–64 on Thursday. Syracuse was in desperate need of a win last night. The Orange entered the matchup ranked ninth in the conference and well outside the projected NCAA tournament bracket. Meanwhile,...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy