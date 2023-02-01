ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
sciencealert.com

World's Oldest Runestone Uncovered in Norway Spells Out a Mysterious Word

Norwegian archaeologists believe they have found the world's oldest runestone inscribed almost 2,000 years ago, making it several centuries older than previous discoveries, they announced on Tuesday. The square brown sandstone rock, measuring about 30 by 30 centimeters (12 by 12 inches), was found during the excavation of an ancient...
ARTnews

5,000-Year-Old ‘Tavern’ Still Stocked with Food Unearthed by Archaeologists in Iraq

Archaeologists have uncovered a large tavern complete with benches, a type of ancient clay refrigerator called a “zeer”, an oven, and storage containers, some of which still had food, outside the modern city of Al-Shatrah in southern Iraq, according to Penn Today. The tavern was found by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa in Italy using advanced methodologies and high-tech gear, including drone photography, thermal imaging, and “micro-stratigraphic sampling, a surgically precise type of excavation” at Lagash, one of the largest archaeological sites in what once was Mesopotamia. The part-open-air, part-kitchen public house dates to around 2,700 B.C.E....
CBS Minnesota

Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
msn.com

Incredible Discovery in Rome: Sinkhole in the Heart of the City Uncovers Window to the Past

Slide 1 of 27: Imagine strolling through the historic streets of Rome, completely unaware that just beneath your feet lies a treasure trove of ancient history. Well, that's exactly what happened when a sinkhole suddenly appeared in the middle of the iconic Pantheon. But this sinkhole was no ordinary sinkhole, oh no. It was a portal to the past, revealing a glimpse of Ancient Rome that had been hidden for centuries. And it begs the question, what other incredible discoveries are just waiting to be uncovered in the city?
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
Tri-City Herald

Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt

Sealed in granite and buried underground, a mummy remained undisturbed for millennia. Not anymore. Archaeologists excavating the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ Necropolis in Luxor, Egypt, uncovered a family burial site, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a Wednesday, Jan. 25, news release. The site contained 30 burial wells, all of a similar age, design and construction.
Siddhartha Sapkota

King Tut: The Child Pharaoh Of Ancient Egypt

Pharaohs were the most famous ancient Egyptian rulers, ruling Lower and Upper Egypt for around 3000 years. Ancient Egyptian Pharaohs were not only the highest leaders but were considered to be gods, holding the throne by divine appointment.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy