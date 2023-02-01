ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
murphymonitor.com

City adding hooded turn lanes to FM 544

The city of Murphy is taking a proactive approach by adding safety measures in an effort to prevent future accidents due to traffic and congestion and to aid those entering and exiting the shopping centers. As of Monday, Jan. 30, and continuing for about 90 days, work crews from Greeniverse...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Icy conditions expected in Dallas-Fort Worth through end of week

Freezing rain Feb. 1 throughout North Texas created unsafe driving conditions, according to experts. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The snow may have slowed, but the National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions through Feb. 3 for the region, said Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, who works in the agency’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'

Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Freezing rain and potential power outages threaten Tarrant County. Here are tips to stay safe.

North Texas is entering the third round of a winter storm that has brought thunder, sleet and freezing rain to the Metroplex. The National Weather Service expects up to 0.5 inches of ice to accumulate on roads, with conditions expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to additional freezing rain. An ice storm warning is in place across 14 counties, including Tarrant, through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
