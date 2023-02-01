Read full article on original website
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
With winter storm passing, school districts expect to open Feb. 6
Highways in Denton County remained frozen early Feb. 3, but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The winter storm that arrived in North Texas last week is passing, but local school districts decided to remain closed on Feb. 3. Officials plan for school doors to...
Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather
Richardson ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3 due to severe weather. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Richardson ISD schools and offices will be closed Feb. 3 due to campus and travel conditions related to this week’s winter storms. While conditions on many main roads within RISD have improved, conditions on...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2 as winter weather continues in Denton County
Icy conditions have forced officials to keep Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Argyle Town Hall will remain closed until at least Feb. 2 due to the winter storm sitting over Denton County, per the town's official website. Officials are hoping to reopen town hall at...
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
murphymonitor.com
City adding hooded turn lanes to FM 544
The city of Murphy is taking a proactive approach by adding safety measures in an effort to prevent future accidents due to traffic and congestion and to aid those entering and exiting the shopping centers. As of Monday, Jan. 30, and continuing for about 90 days, work crews from Greeniverse...
fox4news.com
Freezing rain impacted Denton for much of the day
People in Denton have been dealing with icy weather since Monday afternoon. Again on Wednesday, steady freezing rain caused more ice to accumulate, and roads remained dangerous.
Several Plano services closed due to winter weather
The city of Plano is temporarily closing some of its services due to the winter storm. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Due to inclement weather, the city of Plano has temporarily closed a number of facilities and services. According to a news release from the city, the following closures are in effect:
City of Dallas closes various facilities, services due to winter weather
Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. Below is a list of impacted facilities and operations.
Icy conditions expected in Dallas-Fort Worth through end of week
Freezing rain Feb. 1 throughout North Texas created unsafe driving conditions, according to experts. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The snow may have slowed, but the National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions through Feb. 3 for the region, said Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, who works in the agency’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
WFAA
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
WFAA meteorologists say the rain could return to normal overnight Wednesday. Until then, the wintry weather cou.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
fox4news.com
Icy roads cause traffic headaches in Denton
Denton County was in the bullseye from Monday’s first round of winter weather. Freezing rain transitioned to sleet, and it pounded the Denton area for hours.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
fortworthreport.org
Freezing rain and potential power outages threaten Tarrant County. Here are tips to stay safe.
North Texas is entering the third round of a winter storm that has brought thunder, sleet and freezing rain to the Metroplex. The National Weather Service expects up to 0.5 inches of ice to accumulate on roads, with conditions expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to additional freezing rain. An ice storm warning is in place across 14 counties, including Tarrant, through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
