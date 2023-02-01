Read full article on original website
3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed
Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thenexthoops.com
How the Washington Mystics reshaped their backcourt in free agency
On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Washington Mystics blended old and new in a bid to upgrade their backcourt. The result wound up looking a lot like the 2022 roster, which finished fifth in the regular season — but also like 2019, when the Mystics won the first and only championship in franchise history.
Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?
The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sky add former Sun guard Courtney Williams amid departures
Courtney Williams will be signing with Chicago, which is looking to reload after losing four major pieces from its 2022 squad.
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Celtics Officially to be Shorthanded Once Again When They Take on Suns on Friday Night
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Phoenix Suns and will be shorthanded once again. Boston will be without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart for the sixth straight game, according to the team's official injury report. Smart suffered a right ankle sprain early on ...
Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on Liberty in major free agency move
The New York Liberty is building something special. Just a day after signing two-time Finals MVP and 2022 scoring champion Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Courtney Vandersloot is also joining the franchise. Instead of a reporter announcing the news, she revealed her next move on Twitter:. “#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing...
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
Clayton News Daily
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season. Williams has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots over eight WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun (2015), Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal. Mitchell played for the Indiana Fever in her previous seven WNBA seasons. She has career averages of 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 209 games (95 starts). Black history from the...
Dallas Wings sign Crystal Dangerfield to multi-year deal, add former Dream and Sparks center Kalani Brown
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings continue to add to its roster for the upcoming season, adding two more players on Thursday. The Wings announced it had signed guard Crystal Dangerfield to a multi-year deal and also added center Kalani Brown. Dangerfield was acquired via trade with the New York...
KSDK
Breanna Stewart creates new WNBA super team by signing with Liberty | Locked On Women's Basketball
NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart, the most coveted WNBA free agent in years and one of the best basketball players alive, announced on Wednesday she would be going to the New York Liberty, launching a new era in her career and in the league. After trading for 2021 league...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Cubs President Discusses Bellinger
Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appeared on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the addition of outfielder Cody Bellinger. “The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star-caliber player, gets back to being an...
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brooklyn Nets Reveal Kyrie Irving's Availability vs. Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving is available vs. the Washington Wizards
