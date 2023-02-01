Read full article on original website
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
Some UK health workers call off strikes after receiving pay offers
LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses in Wales and some ambulance workers have called off strikes planned for next week as they review pay offers from the Welsh government, their unions said, even as much larger strikes involving health staff in England are due to go ahead.
BBC
Liverpool Central station to close to Northern line passengers
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services as the rollout of a new fleet of Merseyrail trains continues. Liverpool Central station will close to Northern line passengers and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line for three days from 26 February. Zoe Hands, Merseyrail's chief...
BBC
Stormont: Northern Ireland public services face £500m cuts
Public services provided by Northern Ireland Executive departments face cuts of at least £500m in the new financial year. Inflation will further magnify the impacts of those cuts. Part of the reason for the falling budget was the need to bring forward about £330m to this financial year to...
BBC
Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Green expectations: Is the party finally breaking through in England and Wales?
As Bristol's newest Green councillor was hoisted, slightly awkwardly, on to the shoulders of his colleagues, the smiles could hardly have been wider. Within hours of Patrick McAllister's by-election victory, the party's local Twitter account had been renamed to celebrate becoming "Bristol's biggest party" - they now have the most seats on the city council, although it remains Labour-run.
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil explosion: Two teens hurt, three in hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas blast. Police were called to a house in Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday. The woman, 18, and a man, 19, are being treated for burn injuries which are not...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Inquiry launched after closure
An inquiry into how to better protect infrastructure projects in South Yorkshire is to be launched, the county's elected mayor has said. It follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), against mayor Oliver Coppard's wishes, in 2022. Mr Coppard said the body would be independent and look at whether...
BBC
Kenilworth driver jailed for driving into man after row
A disqualified driver has been jailed after he deliberately drove into a man and left him with serious injuries. Andrew Fawson, 34, from Kenilworth, hit the man in Burton Green in July last year. The victim suffered multiple fractures to his leg which required surgery and extensive physiotherapy, police said.
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
Edinburgh school accused of discrimination by ex-spy is cleared
St George’s school asked to improve procedures after complaint from former MI6 mole within al-Qaida Aimen Dean
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
BBC
Belfast exhibition captures what it means to be homeless
Nobody dreams they will end up homeless, but a new exhibition lays bare the nightmare for thousands of people across Northern Ireland. Stark photographs - many taken by people without permanent homes - are on display in the centre of Belfast. The exhibition, Still Somebody - Voices for Change, is...
BBC
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
BBC
'I'm obsessed with my smart meter'
When Karen Alexandra moved into her new house she found it had an energy smart meter. She quite liked how it told her much she was spending in real time. But as energy prices rocketed over the past year she found checking the meter was becoming an obsession. "I realised...
