Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer
Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Reese Witherspoon says her kids sent videos 'trash-talking' the Chicago Bears to her 'Your Place or Mine' costar Ashton Kutcher
Witherspoon said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she and Kutcher sent videos to each other to get to know each other before shooting the film.
Reese Witherspoon Totally Blew An Audition With Robert De Niro Over 1 Big Mistake
Witherspoon's gaffe was so memorable that De Niro brought it up 10 years later.
Jennifer Garner Was Spotted with Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez — & Once Again, These Three Are Co-Parenting Goals
Hollywood A-listers are leading the way in selfless co-parenting, and it’s so refreshing to see! Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are focusing on their children, and they were recently spotted at an event with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez in a blended family outing. On Sunday, Garner brought kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to a musical event to see Seraphina, 14, perform, per Page Six. Affleck and Lopez also showed up, accompanied by Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old Emme. Her 14-year-old son Max was not in attendance. (See the photos HERE.) They were dressed casually, with Garner...
Mindy Kaling's Rapid 40-Pound Weight Loss Has Friends 'Worried' Over How It Will Impact Actress' Health: Sources
Mindy Kaling has been showing off the results of her hard work after shedding an impressive 40-pounds, but sources close to the actress are concerned her rapid weight loss could lead to other issues down the line. RadarOnline.com has learned that pals of the Hollywood starlet, 43, worry that she may continue to slim down after seeing the success she achieved already."It's insane how much weight she's dropped in such a short space of time," one claimed. "She barely weighs 100 pounds now, and the fear is that it's impacting her health." Meanwhile, another insider said that "all this dieting...
Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel
Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
Jennifer Garner Reveals the Struggle She’s Had on Set for 28 Years
In an amusing new video on Instagram, Jennifer Garner confesses the struggle she's had on film sets for the last three decades.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Ashton Kutcher Talks Candidly About Being a Stepdad at 26 to Demi Moore & Bruce Willis's Kids
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis welcomed their first child in 2014, but Kutcher’s parenting journey started well before that. In 2005, the That ’70s Show star became a stepdad to ex Demi Moore‘s three daughters, Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer, who she shares with ex Bruce Willis. “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” Kutcher told Esquire. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.” The actor said he loves kids — “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t” — and he still maintains a relationship with the girls...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Reese Witherspoon’s Spectacular Malibu Retreat Is Back on the Market — See Inside! (PHOTOS)
Reese Witherspoon's luxurious 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot Malibu retreat is back on the market, and pictures show a property that looks ready for a magazine shoot. Witherspoon's former Malibu home is currently for sale again for $8 million, just over two years after the actor and producer and her husband, Hollywood...
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Alias Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle! On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram. "Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?" View this post on Instagram...
Your Place or Mine (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. Startattle.com – Your Place or Mine 2023. Starring : Reese Witherspoon / Ashton Kutcher. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country :...
Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Ashton Kutcher Spills on Cross-Country Road Trip with Mila Kunis (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher is always up for an adventure. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Kutcher at the premiere of his new Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine, where he dished on his cross-country road trip, and how his wife, Mila Kunis, brought Kutcher's sprinter van dreams to fruition. "I'm like, 'We...
Henry Cavill Joined by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and Alan Ritchson for the Upcoming War Film
2022 was one of the most shocking years for every Henry Cavill fan. The British actor stunned everyone as he dropped two of his biggest roles to date. Soon after Cavill bid farewell to The Witcher franchise, the Enola Holmes star even put down his Kryptonian suit. However, it seems like the actor is now gearing up to return to the big screens with a new war film.
