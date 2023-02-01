Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Sinfin waste plant: Councillors vote to open controversial centre
Councillors have approved plans to repair and open a controversial waste centre in Derby. Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council's cabinet members discussed whether to close or open the plant at respective meetings. They voted for the Sinfin Lane site to be repaired and used to treat non-recyclable waste.
BBC
RHS pays Harrogate Council to divert footpath at gardens
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has paid a council in North Yorkshire to divert a public footpath at one of its gardens. The charity wants to move a path at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate, which runs by a derelict building it owns and wants to redevelop. The footpath...
BBC
Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby
Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
BBC
Gosforth bollards removal 'delayed by dithering'
Council bosses have been accused of "dither and delay" over the removal of bollards installed in Newcastle to aid social distancing during the pandemic. In September, transport chiefs said they would take out the poles that have lined Gosforth High Street since 2020. But Liberal Democrat councillors fear consultation on...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil explosion: Two teens hurt, three in hospital
Five people have been taken to hospital, with two teenagers seriously injured, after a suspected gas blast. Police were called to a house in Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday. The woman, 18, and a man, 19, are being treated for burn injuries which are not...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Pontins asylum accommodation plans scrapped
The government has abandoned plans to house asylum seekers in a Pontins Holiday Park on Merseyside, the local authority has said. Sefton Council and Southport MP Damien Moore had opposed converting the resort in Ainsdale into asylum accommodation. Ministers are searching for large sites to replace the costly use of...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
Edinburgh school accused of discrimination by ex-spy is cleared
St George’s school asked to improve procedures after complaint from former MI6 mole within al-Qaida Aimen Dean
BBC
UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP
The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
BBC
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
BBC
Rotherham: Appeal to trace man's last movements
Detectives investigating the death of a man in South Yorkshire are appealing for help to establish his last movements. Stephen Simpson, also known as Bubba, was found dead in a derelict building at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre in Rotherham on 19 January. South Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV...
Comments / 0