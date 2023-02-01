There are plenty of grocery stores scattered throughout metro Phoenix. Whether you prefer the larger convenience of a Safeway or Fry’s, or you like something that leans further into the designer branding like Whole Foods or Sprouts, there’s a grocery store for you. Grocery stores, both big and small, typically do well, as people have to buy their food somewhere. And yet, with the current market trends, inflation, as well as the ballooning prices of goods everywhere, many of the trendier, designer stores are beginning to suffer, as customers simply don’t want to, or have the available funds, to spend on higher-end grocery products. That is exactly why one local grocery store and restaurant combo has officially closed down, less than half a year after first opening to the public.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO