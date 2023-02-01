Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
A Mountain Villa in Arizona’s Wealthiest Enclave
Sited in the suburbs of Phoenix, the 1-acre property has a guest house, a putting green and a children’s playground
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
Trash or Treasure?
If the results from the 2023 Scottsdale, AZ auctions are any indication then there is more treasure than trash and apparently, it’s worth looking for trash to turn into treasure. Finding Old Cars recently attended Barrett-Jackson, Bonhams, RM Sotheby’s and Motorsport Auto Group auctions in Scottsdale, AZ to see if any of the vehicles that have been submitted to our site could indeed be treasures. A few makes and models stood out as we perused the thousands of vehicles that are part of the annual Mecca for collector car enthusiasts.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix boasts one of the largest office deals in the U.S.
When it comes to the office industry, 2022 was another entry in a series of transformative years. With work time still shared between home and the office (for most companies), the office building continued to take on the role of an amenity-rich, collaboration-enhancing hub. Despite the change in works habits, Phoenix claimed the eighth largest office deal in the U.S. for 2022.
KTAR.com
Putting World, with 18-hole indoor course, opens in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – “Drive for show, putt for dough” is a well-worn golf adage that a new Scottsdale attraction is taking to heart. Putting World debuted Thursday in The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. “Our vision is to transform putting from...
Phoenix New Times
Your Ultimate Guide to the Arizona Renaissance Festival 2023
Synchronize your flux capacitors and get ready for travel back to the 16th century. The annual Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season this year and offering all its usual merriment, revelry, and whimsy. The 50-acre attraction located east of the Valley in Gold Canyon, which originally debuted...
Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 Months
There are plenty of grocery stores scattered throughout metro Phoenix. Whether you prefer the larger convenience of a Safeway or Fry’s, or you like something that leans further into the designer branding like Whole Foods or Sprouts, there’s a grocery store for you. Grocery stores, both big and small, typically do well, as people have to buy their food somewhere. And yet, with the current market trends, inflation, as well as the ballooning prices of goods everywhere, many of the trendier, designer stores are beginning to suffer, as customers simply don’t want to, or have the available funds, to spend on higher-end grocery products. That is exactly why one local grocery store and restaurant combo has officially closed down, less than half a year after first opening to the public.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
tourcounsel.com
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide
A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.
SignalsAZ
2023 WM Phoenix Open Schedule
The start of February is an exciting one full of activities including the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day but kicking off all the fun is the WM Phoenix Open. WM Phoenix Open activities are starting February 4th with a concert, continuing with golf events starting Feb 6, and culminating Rounds beginning February 9th bringing “The Greatest Show on Grass” to Phoenix, Arizona.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
tourcounsel.com
Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Is a Dream Come True
In December, Hundred Mile Brewing Co. opened in Tempe. Owner and founder Sue Rigler is a graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in microbiology. She previously worked for Krones, a German brewing equipment manufacturing company, and has done extensive research at more than 500 breweries. “I knew I...
Comments / 3