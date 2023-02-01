Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
CNBC
General Motors doesn’t expect significant U.S. production of EVs until second half of year
General Motors executives said they don't expect significant production increases of new EVs until the second half of this year. The problem? Battery cell production at GM's new or under-construction U.S. plants, executives said. As GM slowly increases production, others such as Hyundai and Ford have been ratcheting up production...
Top Speed
Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future
Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
Carscoops
Chinese Porsche Dealer Accidentally Lists Panamera For $18,000, Gets Flooded With Reservations
In China, the Porsche Panamera starts at 998,000 yuan, the equivalent of $148,660. So, you can imagine the surprise of prospective customers when a Porsche dealership listed a new Panamera up for sale with an asking price of 124,000 yuan, or $18,000. The dealership in China’s northern city of Yinchuan...
These are the 11 cheapest electric cars you can buy in 2023
Going electric can cost an arm and a leg. These are the best electric cars for budget-conscious shoppers from brands like Kia, Chevy, and Volkswagen.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac introduces residential EV charger
Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
Carscoops
Corvette Fans Camped Outside New Hampshire Chevy Dealer To Reserve First E-Rays
The recent unveiling of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray seems to have impressed hardcore Chevy enthusiasts, leading to a queue of fans eager to be among the first to place their orders. Corvette lovers from around the country lined up overnight in Nashua, New Hampshire, this week to get their names...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
WOWK
Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Fleets Shouldn’t Use DC Fast Chargers
One of the major sticking points of the transition away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs remains charging – not only the time it takes to do so, but also the availability of chargers. That isn’t as much of a concern in the world of fleets – at least delivery services that don’t rack up lots of miles in a day and can charge overnight at a company-owned lot – but some commercial customers may still be intrigued by DC fast chargers. However, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently noted that in this situation, those types of chargers are unnecessary and perhaps even less effective than regular AC chargers.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Comments / 0