Related
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Jalopnik

Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE

No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
US News and World Report

Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Top Speed

Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future

Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
electrek.co

Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month

US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
WOWK

Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
OHIO STATE
Carscoops

Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises

Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Pro CEO Says EV Fleets Shouldn’t Use DC Fast Chargers

One of the major sticking points of the transition away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs remains charging – not only the time it takes to do so, but also the availability of chargers. That isn’t as much of a concern in the world of fleets – at least delivery services that don’t rack up lots of miles in a day and can charge overnight at a company-owned lot – but some commercial customers may still be intrigued by DC fast chargers. However, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently noted that in this situation, those types of chargers are unnecessary and perhaps even less effective than regular AC chargers.
Top Speed

How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down

With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
TEXAS STATE

