A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Rejected Indiana Vanity Plates
Custom license plates are great, but you can't have just anything on your plate. In the state of Indiana, you are allowed to customize your license plate if you'd like. You can use a combination of letters and numbers to have a unique phrase on your plate. This is called a Personalized License Plate or PLP. When you are creating a PLP you can use up to 8 characters for your passenger vehicle. Here is a customized plate out of Mississippi:
Dream of Handling an Eagle? Harmonie State Park in Indiana Hosting Free Family Falconry Event
One Indiana state park is hosting a falconry event in February and it is free to attend. Simply put, falconry is a form of hunting that utilizes live raptors and birds of prey like hawks and falcons as the "weapon." The prey often consists of smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Ohio County Teen Remembered During WBKR St. Jude Radiothon
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous battle with cancer on November 27th, 2022. Last year she joined her mom at the St. Jude Radiothon, and it was the highlight of the year. Stacie is keeping her legacy alive by sharing her inspirational story of love, resilience, and faith.
Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?
Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Kentucky 4th Grader Raises 6K for St. Jude with K9 Cookies for Cancer
Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th Grade Raelyn Duncan has been on a fundraising mission for St. Jude for the last few years. In 2022, Raelyn, with the help of her mom Karen, created and launched K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the 2022 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon, Raelyn...
Popular Daviess County, KY BBQ Food Truck Has New Permanent Spot
After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.
Whitesville KY Couple Soar Past Their $60K St. Jude Radiothon Goal
If you are at all familiar with the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon, you know that Mark and Emily Shelton of Whitesville are regulars for this annual fundraising extravaganza. And each and every year, not only do they perform, but they also set an hourly goal for themselves that always exceeds what they accomplished the previous year. In 2022, the Sheltons raised $40,000 for St. Jude Children's Children Research Hospital.
Kentucky Teen Pageant Winner Fundraises For The Children of St. Jude
Shaylee is a Freshman in High School here in Kentucky. Shaylee has been fundraising or a part of the St. Jude fundraising efforts for many years now. Whether she came to the WBKR radio station and helped as a volunteer or she showed up to other fundraising events. Shaylee has basically grown up learning about the children and their families at St. Jude and had a desire to make a difference.
These Daviess County, Kentucky Parks Getting Stocked with Rainbow Trout
Do you love to fish? Besides catfish, rainbow trout is one of Kentucky's favorites, and soon some of our local parks will be stocked to the gills. Here's where to cast your line in Daviess County and how to get a fishing license. Are you a good angler? Do you...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need – EXPIRED
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Whitesville, KY Couple Want to Raise Over 60K for St. Jude in One Hour
Emily and Mark Shelton of Whitesville, KY know how to make a phone ring. When they put their minds to it, they don't make just one ring. They make them all ring. The Sheltons have become staples of the WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and will be with us again this week as we host our annual, two-day fundraising event. The Sheltons, as they have been for over a decade, will be our special musical guest in the 3pm hour on Friday, February 3rd- the second day of our St. Jude event.
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
