What happened on this date in local history?
February 1, 1923: Our high school basketball team lost the crucial game of the season – that with the Shakopee High – at the opera house last Friday evening, by the heart-breaking score of 13 to 14. Inability to get foul throws cost the locals the game. A big crowd was out and while we lost, the Chaska boys offered fine resistance and have nothing to feel ashamed of.
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Lee runs winning streak to 50 with win over Minnesota's Patrick McKee
Spencer Lee is in the middle of a dominant run at Iowa, and he etched yet another chapter to kick off Friday night’s dual at Minnesota. Facing No. 6 Patrick McKee of the Gophers, Lee found himself in a spirited battle all the way to the end. Fortunately, Lee built a 7-1 lead and a riding time advantage and was able to put things away for the 7-1 victory.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska-Chanhassen community uses sports events to support Kelsey Granowski and family
People find connection and support through sports for various reasons. Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.
swnewsmedia.com
Sno-Hawks benefit for Cologne man slated for March 4 at Dahlgren Golf Course
The Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club is hosting a March 4 benefit at Dahlgreen Golf Course for Mike Dauwalter, a rural Cologne man who has been suffering from a rare form of cancer. Dauwalter was diagnosed with Adeno Carcinoma ALK+ in 2013 and has not been able to physically work for...
swnewsmedia.com
Column: Prior Lake has a busy 2023 ahead
What a winter! We’ve seen a snowstorm dump a foot of snow, followed by sub-zero freezing cold temps, and, more recently, it rained for an entire day! Fingers crossed all of it helps increase our Prior Lake water level. Kudos to our Prior Lake Public Works crews who work tirelessly to keep up with all of it so the rest of us can get around town safely. Unlike the erratic weather, things around City Hall are relatively predictable so I thought I would share with you some of things you can expect this year.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Feb. 4, 2023
L. Schaefer’s jewelry store is neater and more attractive than ever since the addition of a handsome oak wall case wherein to exhibit his stock of silverware. The case stands nearly eight feet high, is ten feet long, and has three plate glass panel doors in front. The shelving and interior throughout are lined in black, which forms a striking setting for the silverware. The lower part of the case is given up to six drawers. With the rest of the store furnished in oak, the whole presents an artistic appearance, and reflects credit on the good taste of Mr. Schaefer.
swnewsmedia.com
Student of the month
The January 2023 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Julia Parish. Julia, daughter of Ben and Silvia, is a seventh-grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Grades and academic studies are a high priority for Julia. She dedicates time daily to studying, completing homework, and reading. As an accomplished clarinet player in the school band, Julia was recently invited to participate in the honor band in Mankato. Outside of school, Julia participates in swimming year-round. She recently swan in a meet in Des Moines, Iowa. Events included the 1000 yard freestyle, the 200 yard breaststroke (her favorite event), and the 200 yard individual medley.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club hosts first-ever career fair
The Prior Lake Chapter of the Junior Optimist Club announced that it will host a career fair at Prior Lake High School March 23, 2023. Local businesses are asked to participate in this opportunity to tap into this group of highly motivated future professionals who are hoping to learn more about real-world jobs.
swnewsmedia.com
Student success recognized at ECCS board meeting
Several Chanhassen and Chaska high school students were recognized at the Eastern Carver County School Board meeting on Jan. 23 for their achievements in the arts throughout the academic year. The students and their accomplishments were presented by Sarah Gilbertson, Chanhassen High School’s choir director, and Jon Summer, assistant principal...
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer is the statute of the children reading outside the Chanhassen Public Library. Gina Itamari, Barry Trent, Jennifer Anderson, Chandra Haak, Sally Bright, Deb Roberts, Jodi and Nigel Sonju, and John Wicka guessed correctly.
willmarradio.com
Teen shot to death in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
