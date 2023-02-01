A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

