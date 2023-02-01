Read full article on original website
California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials confirmed Friday that children will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. Nearly all restrictions put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom have been lifted and the state's coronavirus emergency declaration officially ends on Feb. 28. However, the policy – first put in place...
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina. Footage captured by Fox News Saturday morning showed the balloon sitting just above Charlotte, North Carolina, around 10:30 a.m. ET. An image of the balloon hovering above...
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Instagram posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
EXCLUSIVE: A month after allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, Bryan Kohberger and his dad set off on a cross-country odyssey in the vehicle of interest, headed home to Pennsylvania from Washington State University. The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student avoided the most direct route, which along Interstates...
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A single Kentucky mother posted dozens of lengthy, diary-like posts where she professes her love for Bryan Kohberger, claims to have sent him letters and pictures of herself, and calls the quadruple murder suspect her "divine masculine." The woman, who goes by Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook and claims to...
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
New York state trooper allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets
A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Overdose deaths increase
AUGUSTA- The number of Maine's drug overdose deaths continues to climb. That's according to a new report released today by the Maine Attorney General's Office. The year end report for 2022 found more than 10,000 overdoses were reported in Maine. There were 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. Nearly 80% of...
