The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will continue with Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding requests and county policy discussions as thousands of riders prepare to pass through the county on the 2023 RAGBRAI route this summer. The board convenes at 9 a.m. Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse and opens with FY24 requests from the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP) and New Opportunities. At 9:30 a.m., they host a public hearing for offers on the former Chicago and North Western Train Depot in Breda. Rhonda and Chuck Martin have approached the board with an offer to purchase the historic structure and convert it into a bike rental shop and café, but a public hearing must be held for the sale to comply with Iowa Code. County Treasurer Lisa Wagner will present her office’s semi-annual report before hearing a request from Verizon Wireless to install equipment on the courthouse’ cell tower. The board also needs to look ahead to county policy concerning bicycle traffic, as an estimated 20,000 bicyclists will be traveling through Carroll County in July on this summer’s RAGBRAI. Carroll was selected as the July 24 overnight stop for riders. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda and details on how to watch remotely are included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO