Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
1380kcim.com
CHS Foundation’s Kindness Makes Sense Campaign Kicks Off Monday
The Carroll High School (CHS) Foundation and students in the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) are back at it again this year for the 2023 Kindness Makes Cents campaign. According to Katie Kruse, a CHS Foundation member, the idea was introduced in 2021 as a way to raise funds for academic programs within the district while inspiring acts of kindness.
1380kcim.com
Dupaco Named One Of Employ Humanity’s 2023 Best Places To Work
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been recognized as one of 2023’s best workplaces. Employ Humanity, a leadership development and culture design company, announced Dupaco was among only 22 employers nationwide to receive the designation. The company determines recipients by analyzing employers’ commitment to employee well-being, industry support, and community involvement. Selected businesses also demonstrate excellence in servant leadership, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship. Dupaco President and CEO Joe Hearn says, “As a member-owned cooperative, Dupaco’s mission is to help members build a life worth loving. We have a team of passionate, engaged employees, who, with heart and smart, take their role of serving members and one another seriously. Their connection with our members and their communities helps us achieve our vision of a brighter community for all.” Employ Humanity also recognized Dupaco in August 2022 with the firm’s Excellence Award for its commitment to diversity and inclusion efforts and strong leadership. Dupaco currently employs over 650 people across more than 20 locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, including Carroll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included
In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
1380kcim.com
FY24 Funding, Breda Depot Sale, And RAGBRAI On The Agenda Monday For Carroll County Supervisors
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will continue with Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding requests and county policy discussions as thousands of riders prepare to pass through the county on the 2023 RAGBRAI route this summer. The board convenes at 9 a.m. Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse and opens with FY24 requests from the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP) and New Opportunities. At 9:30 a.m., they host a public hearing for offers on the former Chicago and North Western Train Depot in Breda. Rhonda and Chuck Martin have approached the board with an offer to purchase the historic structure and convert it into a bike rental shop and café, but a public hearing must be held for the sale to comply with Iowa Code. County Treasurer Lisa Wagner will present her office’s semi-annual report before hearing a request from Verizon Wireless to install equipment on the courthouse’ cell tower. The board also needs to look ahead to county policy concerning bicycle traffic, as an estimated 20,000 bicyclists will be traveling through Carroll County in July on this summer’s RAGBRAI. Carroll was selected as the July 24 overnight stop for riders. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda and details on how to watch remotely are included below.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Approve Pay Increase For County’s Township Clerks And Trustees
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at their meeting earlier this week that will raise the pay for clerks and trustees in the county’s townships. The issue was brought to their attention by one of those trustees at the supervisors’ Jan. 9 meeting. It was noted clerk/trustee pay did not fully comply with Iowa Code and had not been adjusted for many years. Following their review, the board suggested an increase was appropriate. Chair Stephanie Hausman outlines what was proposed.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
1380kcim.com
Stephen Thomas Macke of Lake City
Private Family Funeral Services for Stephen Thomas Macke, age 80, of Lake City, Iowa, will be Friday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Private Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Public Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with...
Single Rollover Accident in Eastern Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie County) The Griswold Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 490th and Highway 92 in eastern Pottawattamie County. Injuries are unknown at this time. Life Net has been placed on standby. No other details have been released at this time.
KCCI.com
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
Webster County Sheriff's Office: 1 charged in connection to 2016 homicide
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A man is charged with murder in connection to a 2016 homicide in rural Webster County, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. 49-year-old Christopher Todd Johnson was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Donald E. Preston. The arrest comes...
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report February 2, 2023
7:30am: A deputy investigated a complaint about livestock being neglected in the 1600 block of E Avenue. The deputy responded and checked the welfare of the animals. It was determined the livestock was healthy. 11:55am: A deputy investigated a complaint of multiple dogs inside of a residence in the 600...
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
Comments / 0