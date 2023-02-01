Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
National store chain closes another Illinois location
A national store chain closed another one of its Illinois locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the major retail chain Walgreens closed another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property. The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends. Those items are from unclaimed...
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Illinois quick hits: Fire at historic Joliet mansion; village fined over Fair House Act
Fire at historic Joliet mansion A historic mansion in Joliet went up in flames Wednesday. The Joliet Fire Department responded to the fire at the Haley Mansion where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. A fire department spokesman told reporters on the scene while there is extensive damage to the structure, the building is not a complete loss. The mansion, built in the 1890s, is used for weddings,...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Illinois Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued to the residents of Evanston, Illinois under the Guaranteed Income Program. A total of 150 residents are receiving these payments for a year. Residents of Evanston City in the state of Illinois are receiving monthly payments worth $500. These monthly payments are...
947wls.com
Brilliant Business Idea: First Illinois Cannabis Store/Bar/Bakery opened in Wheeling
Illinois has its first cannabis store that’s also a bar AND a bakery. West Town Bakery teamed up with Okay Cannabis to make this amazing amalgamation. So now, it’s just one stop in Wheeling for all of your chillaxing needs… The shop is located at 781 N Milwaukee Avenue.
thefirstward.net
The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
tourcounsel.com
Deer Park Town Center | Shopping center in Chicago, Illinois
Deer Park Town Center is an upscale lifestyle center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Deer Park, Illinois, situated at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 12 (Rand Road) and Long Grove Road, just north of Lake Cook Road. It opened on October 27, 2000, and is a one-level, open air lifestyle shopping center.
tourcounsel.com
Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois
Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
Pilsen residents say skyrocketing property taxes are forcing people from homes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a lot of anger, but no real solutions, for Pilsen residents who came out in force Wednesday night to vent over property tax increases they call a "nightmare."Frustrated Pilsen homeowners crowded into Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St., for a community meeting where they demanded solutions from Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.Residents say tax bills are climbing as much as 46 percent – and are forcing longtime Pilsen residents to leave their homes."It is not the responsibility of a senior citizen who lives in an old house next to a condominium to have to pay the same amount of tax or more," one woman said."When will this insanity end?" a man said."I hear the feeling of injustice," Kaegi said as he addressed the crowd. I think just about everyone here – including yours truly… we don't think the system's fair."Kaegi vowed to push harder on tax exemptions, and said he is working with Springfield lawmakers to help blunt the impact of higher assessments.Residents want a cap on tax increases in the neighborhood.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois Powerball tickets win $50K each in Wednesday's drawing
AURORA, Ill. - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold this week in Illinois. One winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Rd., in Collinsville, and the other was bought at Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s...
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
Chicago mayoral poll shows close race A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot. ...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan
The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
