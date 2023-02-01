Read full article on original website
Related
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Gisele Bündchen 'Sincerely Happy' for Tom Brady but 'Moved on with Her Life Quite a While Ago': Sources
Bündchen "is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them," a source tells PEOPLE Gisele Bündchen is happy for her ex-husband Tom Brady amid his retirement announcement, sources tell PEOPLE. A insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Tom in whatever he does. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source says. The insider adds that...
Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
The actor said he and costar Robert Pattison were "both just trying to make the best movies," adding that there "wasn't a competitiveness between me and Rob" Taylor Lautner is getting candid about how the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Twilight discourse affected his real-life dynamic with costar Robert Pattinson. The actor, now 30, appeared alongside wife Taylor Dome Lautner on Thursday's episode of The Toast podcast, admitting he'd "be lying if" he said the infamous fan debates over who reigned supreme between his and Pattinson's characters didn't...
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident. The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote...
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Swarm Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room
"[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room," Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers said Malia Obama's latest boss is dishing on her work in the TV writer's room. The former first daughter landed her first TV writing job after graduating from Harvard in 2021 for Amazon Prime series Swarm, which is co-created by Daniel Glover and Janine Nabers (who worked on HBO's Watchmen). The creators tapped Obama, 24, to share...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Shares Footage of Their First Wedding Anniversary Ahead of Their Second
The Oscar-nominated actress revealed in December that she quietly married Brandon Frankel in March 2021 Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is sharing a glimpse at how the newlyweds celebrated their first wedding anniversary! On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video he took of the Oscar nominee when he surprised her with a "picturesque" picnic on the beach, featuring a decorated table shaded by an umbrella and a "Happy First Anniversary" sign written in chalk. "This is from March of 2022 on our first wedding anniversary! Now that the world knows, figured I'd share," Frankel...
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
The actor/comedians' children Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating since 2021 Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding. In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got...
Groundhog Day Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Bill Murray and Harold Ramis did not speak for years after they made the 1993 classic Groundhog Day Groundhog Day producer Trevor Albert is recalling how the late Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray developed a conflict during the making of the beloved classic. As the comedy approaches its 30th anniversary, Albert recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that Murray, now 72, "appeared to be in a tough place" while filming Groundhog Day, per the outlet's own phrasing. "It was a tense shoot for a number of reasons," the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at...
Prince Harry Recalls Tripping on Mushrooms During Party at Courteney Cox's House: 'I Was a Chandler'
The Duke of Sussex also met Will Arnett — and asked him to do "the voice" from The Lego Batman Movie Prince Harry shares many personal stories in his sweeping memoir Spare — like the time he took magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles home. The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in his bestselling book that he is a "Friends fanatic" and took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks after completing his second tour of Afghanistan a decade ago. Harry wrote in Spare that...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
Willie Nelson Reminisces on Smoking a 'Lot of Marijuana' with 'Great Friend' Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam
The 89-year-old country legend kicked off the new year by collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a cheeky BIC lighter campaign As Willie Nelson looks ahead at what's to come in his already storied career, the 89-year-old music legend expressed gratitude for his journey thus far. "I have been so fortunate this far, that I just hope for things to continue the way they are," Nelson told PEOPLE ahead of his 90th birthday on April 29th. "I think it would be too much to...
Jason Momoa Asks Fans to Send 'All the Mana' to Leukemia-Stricken Friend Sick with Pneumonia
"There's my buddy up there," Jason Momoa said from the hospital parking lot, where his pal Travis Snyder has RSV pneumonia after recovering from COVID, all during his fourth bout with leukemia Jason Momoa is sharing an update on his pal Travis Snyder's fourth bout with leukemia. The Justice League star, 43, asked fans to send "all the mana, all the aloha, all the love" after he visited Snyder, 44, on Friday night in his Los Angeles hospital room, where the Color Run founder is currently sick with...
Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a Romy and Michele Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'
Alan Cumming tells PEOPLE he would join a sequel of the 1997 comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion if the opportunity came along Romy and Michele's High School Reunion fans may have cause for celebration! Alan Cumming tells PEOPLE he would be "totally game" to reprise his role as Sandy Frink in a sequel to the 1997 David Mirkin-directed comedy, if the opportunity were to come up. Cumming, alongside Lisa Kudrow (Michele Weinberger) and Mira Sorvino (Romy White), starred in the film following the adventures of two best...
Priscilla Presley Has 'Good' Chance in Lisa Marie Trust Battle but Case May 'Drag for Years': Experts
Legal experts explain why Priscilla Presley — who filed a petition questioning the authenticity of a 2016 amendment by Lisa Marie — may remain trustee of her daughter's estate Priscilla Presley may have a good shot at remaining the trustee of late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust estate, according to experts — even as longtime friends insist that Lisa Marie hoped the responsibility would fall to her children. Sources previously told PEOPLE that when Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at age 54, she...
Melanie Lynskey Congratulates '90s Yellowjackets Crew on Wrapping Season 2: 'Never Felt This Level of Pride'
"Sorry to be sappy," Melanie Lynskey prefaced on Twitter before praising the '90s cast of Yellowjackets for their work on season 2, which premieres March 24 Melanie Lynskey is proud of her younger costars. The Emmy Award nominee, 45, celebrated her younger Yellowjackets costars who wrapped their part for season 2 of the hit Showtime drama on Thursday. Lynskey thanked the cast and crew for their "hard work" and "brilliance" and "the love I feel from all of you," she wrote. RELATED: Yellowjackets Showrunners Tease 'Movie Magic' — and...
People
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0