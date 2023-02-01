Read full article on original website
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.57MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 39.16MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.81%...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Franklin Resources (BEN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.41MM shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 27.02MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
