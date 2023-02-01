ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bucsdugout.com

Where Are the All Star Outfielders?

I have been following the Bucs since 1960. During that time the Bucs have had a number of outstanding outfielders. In fact every championship/winning team has had All Star OFers. Clemente, Virdon, Stargell, Parker, Bonds, Van Slyke, Giles, Bay, McCutchen, and Marte come to mind as the standout players on their teams. I will be so bold as to say having an All Star OF (or two) has been a Pirate trademark thru the years.
bucsdugout.com

VOTE: How good will Oneil Cruz be this year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a needle that’s pointing up. It...
Yardbarker

Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
Tribune-Review

Former 4th-round pick Renell Wren jockeys to be part of 2023 Steelers defensive line

Not bad work if you can get it: a reported $207,000 for about 6 seconds on the clock. But that wasn’t necessarily what Renell Wren wanted out of the 2022 NFL season. A defensive tackle who entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Wren spent all but six days of this past regular season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. By the end of it, though, Wren had earned “call-ups” for the Steelers’ final two games.
