I have been following the Bucs since 1960. During that time the Bucs have had a number of outstanding outfielders. In fact every championship/winning team has had All Star OFers. Clemente, Virdon, Stargell, Parker, Bonds, Van Slyke, Giles, Bay, McCutchen, and Marte come to mind as the standout players on their teams. I will be so bold as to say having an All Star OF (or two) has been a Pirate trademark thru the years.

2 DAYS AGO