Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Nia Long Tells Drew Barrymore Her Eyebrows Cost Her a Role in ‘Charlie’s Angels’
We know things are about to get serious when Drew Barrymore scoots her chair closer to her guest and holds their hand. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, actress Nia Long revealed to the audience why she didn’t get a part in Charlie’s Angels, which was produced by Barrymore’s production company, prompting a discussion about diversity in Hollywood.
Harrison Ford on reuniting with Helen Mirren for ‘1923’: It’s like ‘we’ve been married for 40 years’
Over the past six decades in Hollywood, Harrison Ford has played an adventurer ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), a space pirate ("Star Wars") and a falsely-accused doctor ("The Fugitive"). But his latest turn has taken him down a new road, into television on not one, but two series: "Yellowstone" prequel...
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury
Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom Taking Over ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Boot Johnny Depp
Disney’s future plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be coming into focus. There have been numerous rumors about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise since it was revealed that Disney would likely not be bringing back Johnny Depp to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Matthew McConaughey Says A Fortuneteller Told Him To Take This Smash-Hit Movie Role
"It is going to be a blast ... and it is going to make a bunch of money," the clairvoyant purportedly said.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Jenna Ortega Reacts To The Death Of The Original Wednesday Addams
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Lisa Loring, the television actor who played the first iteration of the young and macabre Wednesday Addams, passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke at the age of 64. Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to Variety, explaining that “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Anna Kendrick’s Team Sent Her the ‘Alice, Darling’ Script Because It Quietly Echoed Her Personal Life
Anna Kendrick went to some very personal places when she was preparing for her role in the film "Alice, Darling."
LIST: What are the best romantic comedy movies?
Get cozy, love birds! With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, love is in the air and it is officially rom-com season. With so many choices for cute date night movies, it can be tough to pick which one to pop on while you snuggle with your boo.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite Movie Is Quintessentially New York
The 'Sex and the City' star is a diehard New Yorker, so it's no surprise Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite movie is set in NYC.
Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos
Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.
