Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for January 2023, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Negma Group
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Negma Group. Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – February 3, 2022 – 7.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:
Bakersfield Californian
Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
Government regulators announced Friday that videogame maker Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that it failed to maintain controls to collect and assess workplace complaints with regard to disclosure requirements and violated a federal whistleblower protection rule. The lack of necessary controls left Activision "without...
Comments / 0