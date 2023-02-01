Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
Thousands still with no lights in Grant County
Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week's ice storm.
salineriverchronicle.com
Wide-spread power outage effecting Warren, Hermitage, and Monticello
A wide-spread power outage occurred Thursday morning, February 2, 2023 due to weather conditions throughout south Arkansas. As the above Entergy outage map shows, customers in Warren, Hermitage, as well as in Monticello are currently without power. Portions of Warren lost power Thursday morning around 8:03 a.m. Entergy is currently estimating power could be restored by 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
advancemonticellonian.com
Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates
2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
Jefferson County power to be restored Saturday Entergy says
The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday and overnight, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.
thv11.com
Power outages impact hospital in Pine Bluff
Many places have been impacted by power outages, including a hospital in Pine Bluff. This has caused some staff to have to use patient rooms for overnight stays.
myarklamiss.com
Heart health event to take place in El Dorado on February 16th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 16, 2023, there will be a heart health event taking place at the El Dorado Conference Center starting at 11 AM. For more information, call 870-864-3531.
Camden Police start its celebration for Black History Month by highlighting the achievements of Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is beginning its celebration for Black History Month by spotlighting one of the officers in the department. The department recognized 93-year-old L.C. Buckshot Smith, who is the first and oldest Black police officer in Ouachita County, Ark.
Cleveland County residents trying to stay warm, as thousands are without power caused by ice storm
This week’s ice storm affected tens of thousands in south Arkansas as many lost power, in Cleveland County many were left in the dark.
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
KATV
'Can't lose my kids and wife:' Fordyce family has massive tree land on home in sons room
FORDYCE (KATV) — Multiple counties in southern Arkansas are still without power as electric companies are working to get the lights back on. One family in Fordyce told KATV they are thankful to be alive after a huge tree landed on the top of their home. Xavier Broughton said...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
advancemonticellonian.com
Local agent accepts limited partnership with Edward Jones
Jay Jones, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Monticello, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. Jones joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Monticello and southeast Arkansas for...
KATV
Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
South Arkansas drug bust: authorities arrest 61 suspects
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
WSFA
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
