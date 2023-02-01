ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Wide-spread power outage effecting Warren, Hermitage, and Monticello

A wide-spread power outage occurred Thursday morning, February 2, 2023 due to weather conditions throughout south Arkansas. As the above Entergy outage map shows, customers in Warren, Hermitage, as well as in Monticello are currently without power. Portions of Warren lost power Thursday morning around 8:03 a.m. Entergy is currently estimating power could be restored by 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates

2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
DREW COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

Local agent accepts limited partnership with Edward Jones

Jay Jones, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Monticello, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. Jones joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Monticello and southeast Arkansas for...
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

Due to recent inclement weather Waste Management has paused operations in Jefferson County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management announced it will be pausing residential services in Jefferson County due to the effects of the recent winter weather. "The safety of our employees is paramount to Waste Management," said Jamie Vernon, public sector manager for Waste Management. "We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR

